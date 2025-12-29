Somalia: Netanyahu's Move Is Blatant Attack On Somalia's Sovereignty - President**

Somaliland has its own flag (seen here) and passport, even though no country except Israel recognizes it.

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday strongly condemned what he described as violations against Somalia's government and people by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of breaching international law and norms.

Addressing a joint session of the two houses of Somalia's Federal Parliament, Mohamud said Somalis were prepared to sacrifice lives and resources to defend their sovereignty and unity, stressing the need for national solidarity amid what he called growing threats to the country's existence, stability and regional peace.

"Netanyahu's action is unacceptable under any circumstances and constitutes a clear aggression against the sovereignty, independence and territorial unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia," Mohamud said. "The northern regions of the Republic, known as Somaliland, are an inseparable part of Somalia. Our position will not change, and we warn against any attempt to divide the country."

The president welcomed expressions of support from regional, Arab, African and international partners backing Somalia's unity and territorial integrity. He also reaffirmed Somalia's longstanding support for the Palestinian people, whom he said continue to suffer from repeated violations.

"Somalia will not allow its territory to be used for wars or destabilisation," Mohamud said. "We are ready to play a visible role in promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond. We also categorically reject the forced displacement of the Palestinian people."

Mohamud concluded by calling on friendly and brotherly nations, as well as international organisations, to stand with the Somali government and people in diplomatic and legal efforts to defend the country's sovereignty, unity and continued existence.