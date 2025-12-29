Nigeria: NMA Denies Organ Harvesting Allegations At Eksuth, Calls for Reversal of Surgeon's Dismissal

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti State Branch, has dismissed as false and misleading allegations of organ harvesting at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), saying no such act occurred during a recent surgical procedure at the facility.

In a press statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Ifedayo Oreyemi, and Secretary, Dr Oluwatobi Akinluyi, the association said it was alarmed by what it described as widespread misinformation and sensational reporting surrounding a clinical case at the hospital.

The NMA stated unequivocally that no organ was willfully, secretly or illegally removed from the patient, stressing that all medical actions taken were in line with established ethical, legal and professional standards. According to the association, the kidney removed during surgery was formally handed over to the patient's wife in the operating theatre, after which she personally conveyed the specimen to the pathology laboratory for evaluation.

The association explained that the surgery involved a rare congenital kidney anomaly and was highly complex, requiring real-time intraoperative decisions guided by professional expertise and the patient's best interest. It noted that such cases are well documented in medical literature and often carry inherent risks.

Beyond addressing the allegations, the NMA strongly criticised the dismissal of the consultant surgeon involved in the procedure, describing the action as excessive and disproportionate. It said the dismissal followed a surgical complication rather than a proven case of negligence or misconduct, and alleged that key professional stakeholders were not adequately consulted before the decision was announced.

The association also expressed concern over the suspension of resident doctors and theatre staff who were on duty during the surgery, noting that they were neither invited before an investigative panel nor given a fair hearing. It warned that these actions have negatively affected staff morale, led to the withdrawal of locum consultants, and raised fears of possible mass resignations, particularly within the Department of Surgery.

According to the NMA, these developments pose a serious threat to service delivery and patient care at EKSUTH.

While empathising with the patient, the association commended the Ekiti State Government for approving funding for the patient's renal transplant and providing supportive care, describing the move as compassionate and commendable.

The NMA called for the immediate reversal of the surgeon's dismissal and the suspension of resident doctors and theatre staff, and urged the government to ensure that disciplinary actions in sensitive medical cases are guided by due process, expert consultation and evidence-based review.

To prevent similar controversies in the future, the association recommended the establishment of an independent, expert-led investigative panel, strict adherence to due process, clearer communication protocols on sensitive clinical matters, and stronger institutional measures to protect healthcare workers from harassment and intimidation.

The NMA also appealed to the public and media organisations to verify information responsibly and avoid narratives that could unfairly damage the reputation of medical professionals and healthcare institutions.