Somalia: China Opposes Somaliland Recognition, Reaffirms Support for Somalia

Beijing — China on Monday rejected any moves to recognise the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, stressing its support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

"No country should encourage or support other countries' internal separatist forces for its own selfish interests," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.

He called on authorities in Somaliland to stop "separatist activities and collusion with external forces," warning that outside support for separatism could destabilise the region.

Somaliland, a region in northern Somalia, declared independence in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia's central government, but it has not been widely recognised internationally.

On December 26, Israel became the first country to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, announcing plans for immediate cooperation in agriculture, health, technology and economic development.

China has traditionally backed Somalia in international forums, including the United Nations, opposing foreign recognition of Somaliland and supporting Mogadishu in efforts to maintain national unity.

Analysts say China's position reflects both its principle of non-interference and its growing interests in East Africa, where it has invested heavily in infrastructure and trade.