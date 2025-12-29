Somalia: EU Urges Respect for Somalia's Sovereignty After Israel Recognises Somaliland

Somaliland has its own flag (seen here) and passport, even though no country except Israel recognizes it.
29 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The European Union on Sunday called for Somalia's territorial integrity to be respected after Israel became the first country to formally recognise the breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state.

Israel's move, announced on Friday drew swift international criticism, with several African and Middle Eastern countries rejecting any unilateral change to Somalia's borders.

"The European Union reaffirms its strong commitment to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia," an EU statement said, urging all parties to act in line with international law.

Somaliland, a former British protectorate, declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not been recognised by the international community.

Somalia's federal government condemned Israel's decision, warning it could undermine regional stability.

