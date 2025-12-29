Ghana: Regard Peace Greatest Gift From God - Bishop Ayivor Tells Ghanaians

Bishop Ayivor preaching the sermon to the congregation

The Volta Regional Head of the Action Chapel International, Bishop Godwin Prince Ayivor has called on Ghanaians to use the Christmas festive period to commit leaders of the country into the hands of God for them to be more committed to national development.

He stressed that it was the responsibility of Christians to pray for the country at all times to ensure growth.

Bishop Ayivor said the Christmas festivities should be used by Ghanaians to reflect on their lives , and resolve to improve on their lives, particularly their relationship with God.

Sdeaking in a sermon last Sunday at the Action Chapel International Power Cathedral in Ho to mark Christmas, Bishop Ayivor stressed that God was prepared to continue to direct the affairs of the country.

He also asked Christians and other religious leaders to constantly commit Ghana into the hands of God to promote development of the country.

Bishop Ayivor said the peace being enjoyed in the country should be regarded by Ghanaians as the greatest gift of God, and should not be taken for granted.

He urged Ghanaians to protect the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the country, and at all times gave thank to God in recognition of his love and protection of Ghana over the years.

He said " nations across the world looked for peace, which eluded many of them but Ghana was blessed to live peacefully among nations", he stressed.

The Resident Pastor of the Ho Action Chapel International Power Cathedral, the Reverend Chris Majesty was hopeful that the year 2026 would be more fruitful than the past year, and urged Ghanaians to have faith in God and work hard.