Nigeria's Domestic Airfares Cheapest Globally - Allen Onyema

Nigeria's domestic airfares are the cheapest in the world, Air Peace Airlines chairman, Allen Onyema, has asserted.

Onyema, who described heavy taxation and persistent criticism from government agencies as key challenges facing airlines operating in the country, maintained that Nigerian airlines deliver unmatched value despite heavy taxation, bird strikes, and criticism from government agencies.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE NEWS on Sunday, outlined some of the major difficulties confronting Nigerian airlines, citing frequent bird strikes.

According to Onyema, the airline recorded 49 bird strikes across Nigeria this year, a development he said caused serious operational setbacks.

He revealed that Air Peace alone recorded 49 bird-strike incidents between January and September, explaining that even a single incident can keep an aircraft out of service for weeks.

"Air Peace has had 49 bird strikes in Nigeria from January to September. One bird strike could cripple your aircraft for the next month. At that moment, there's no two ways about it. These bird strikes often lead to costly delays and serious disruptions in flight schedules," he said.

Onyema also pushed back against allegations by government institutions, including the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, which has been probing airfare increases and describing them as "exploitative."

He expressed frustration over what he described as unfair treatment of local airlines.

"We in the Airline Operators of Nigeria have come out to say that enough is enough. The bashing of Nigerian airlines doesn't stop.

"It's very painful when it's coming from government agencies that should know better. Using the words 'exploitative' and 'coordinated price-fixing' is very, very unfair to these airlines," he said.

Dismissing claims of coordinated price-fixing, Onyema argued that such accusations fail to reflect the realities of airline pricing, particularly during peak seasons.

"It is untrue that every fare is 500,000 or 400,000. When you go to the inventory, you will still see tickets for 150,000 naira. During the Christmas period, people buy in advance.

"You can get five or ten tickets costing 150,000, and you can sit on the same aircraft with someone who paid 125,000 naira, or someone who has paid 350,000 naira," he said.

He went on to compare local fares with international standards, insisting that Nigerian airlines still offer competitive prices.

"We still have tickets for as low as 115,000 naira, which is less than $60," he said.

"Nigerians are flying the cheapest fares in the world domestically. We are running one of the cheapest airfares anywhere."

On taxation, Onyema said multiple levies imposed on airlines significantly reduce their revenue from ticket sales.

"When you take a ticket of 350,000 naira, only 81,000 naira comes to the airline," he said. "The rest goes to taxes and levies."

He added that the situation is becoming unbearable, noting: "The government has got to look at the excessive, multiple taxation. We are suffering from multiple charges. It's unsustainable for airlines to thrive under this burden."

Onyema also raised concerns about aircraft damage caused by ground handling companies, recounting incidents that have cost the airline millions of dollars.

"One of our brand-new planes, bought with over $85 million, was damaged by a ground handler. The thrust reverser of that engine is gone, as I speak to you," he said.

"The damage cost us millions of dollars. The engine alone costs about $18 million."

He stressed that passenger safety must remain a priority and called for regulatory changes that would allow capable airlines to manage their own ground handling operations.

"It's time to allow airlines that can afford to do their own ground handling to take that responsibility. If the legislation allows it, I am open to that change. It will improve safety and operational efficiency," he said.

Further highlighting operational setbacks, Onyema cited a prolonged Aircraft on Ground (AOG) issue involving one of the airline's Boeing 777s.

"One of our 777s had an AOG for three years because we couldn't get the engine anywhere in the world. After three years, we finally got a new engine. But when the engine arrived, the ground handler pierced through the centre of it. This is sabotage," he said.

Despite the challenges, Onyema said Air Peace remains focused on providing affordable and reliable air travel to Nigerians.

"As much as we try to provide quality service, the system is working against us," he said.