Nigeria: Army Arrests 19 Suspected Oil Thieves, Deactivates 22 Illegal Bunkering Hubs in Niger Delta

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have arrested 19 suspected oil thieves in several operations conducted across the Niger Delta region between November 23 and December 28, 2025.

The troops, in the operations, which was carried out in close synergy with other security agencies, also led to the deactivation of 22 illegal bunkering hubs in the region.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, in a statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday, said over 180,000 litres of stolen products worth over ₦150 million were also recovered during the operations.

The statement reads in part: "Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in close synergy with other security agencies, have continued to dominate the operational landscape, effectively denying criminal elements freedom of action across the Niger Delta Region (NDR).

"In several operations conducted, 19 suspected oil thieves were apprehended, with 22 illegal refining hubs destroyed, and over 180,000 litres of stolen products, worth over One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (₦150,000,000.00), recovered. The operations were conducted between 23 November and 28 December 2025, targeting oil theft, pipeline vandalism and associated crimes in the NDR."

He added that in the operations that ensued in Bayelsa State at Siebu Creek within Ogbienbiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, an illegal refining site was deactivated with a massive reservoir filled with over 75,000 litres of stolen crude oil, as well as a pumping machine recovered.

"Relatedly, around Biseni in Yenagoa LGA, troops conducted multiple operations, which led to the deactivation of several illegal refining sites, with a cumulative recovery of over 17,000 litres of stolen products. At Okarki waterside in Ogbia LGA, troops intercepted a big Cotonou boat concealed at the riverbank, loaded with 37 sacks filled with 2,775 litres of stolen crude," he said.

In Rivers State at Ogale Community in Eleme LGA, troops discovered 350 sacks filled with over 10,500 litres of stolen crude while around Okarki Forest in Ahoada West LGA, troops destroyed two illegal refining sites, with sacks and a reservoir filled with over 3,000 litres of stolen crude recovered.

"A similar operation was conducted at Orashi Forest in Abua/Odual LGA, where troops traced a long hose which spanned over 9 kilometres, leading to four illegal refining sites, comprising four large ovens with a capacity of 30,000 litres each, receivers and dugout pits stocked with over 7,000 litres of crude oil.

"In addition, a pumping machine with five large reservoirs were destroyed. While at Okolomade, also in Abua/Odual LGA, 31 sacks filled with 2,325 litres of stolen crude, concealed in the bush along the Okomade-Otuasega Road were confiscated," the acting director said.

He added that troops also received credible information on a daring attempt by suspected oil thieves to compromise a pipeline around Gbonga Forest in Bonny Island LGA.

"Troops swiftly mobilised to the scene and made huge recoveries, including a rubber hose, one shovel, one manifold valve head, four bags of waterproof nylon, one 9.9 HP Yamaha engine and four units of 25-litre jerricans," he said.

"Seizures were also made around Okrika LGA, Omerelu in Ikwerre LGA, as well as OML 18 Alakiri, with a cumulative recovery of over 6,000 litres of condensates.

"Relatedly, in Delta State, troops swooped on a truck with Registration Number SAG 292 XB along the Asaba-Benin Expressway in Agbor. The vehicle was intercepted while discharging 45,000 litres of diverted products into a Premium Motor Spirit pit. Troops also acted on credible information on illegal bunkering activities behind Deeper Life Camp in Sapele LGA, mobilised to the area, and arrested two suspected oil thieves.

"In the operations conducted, a total of 104 sacks filled with over 2,600 litres of stolen crude were recovered. While on routine patrol around Otorogu Gas Plant in Ughelli South LGA, troops intercepted two vehicles with Registration Number Delta PTN 140 AA and a Toyota Hiace mini shuttle bus with Registration Number Anambra AWK 302 ZD, conveying illegally refined condensates.

"The stolen products were concealed in sacks and jerricans and were estimated to be 1,475 litres. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure.

"Furthermore, in Akwa Ibom State, troops have maintained visible operational footprints. These resulted in the discovery of a stockpile of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) at a warehouse in Ikot Ntuen Village, Abak LGA. The operations led to the recovery of 20 units of jerricans filled with stolen AGO," Danjuma said.