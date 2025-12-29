Nigeria: U.S. Strikes Understandable but Risky, Says Miyetti Allah

Kano State chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Captain Abdullahi Bakoji (rtd), has described the efforts of the United States to weaken insurgents in Nigeria as understandable, noting that the intervention could be risky if not properly coordinated with the Nigerian authorities.

Speaking to Journalists, Bakoji, a retired military officer warned that foreign military actions without full collaboration with local security agencies could endanger civilians and worsen insecurity.

"The United States try to weakened insurgents as said, then in that sense, the goal is understandable if it is so. However, such operations carry risk if not fully coordinated with Nigerian security forces," he said.

He noted that poor coordination could lead to unintended consequences, including the escalation of violence to other areas and erosion of trust between communities and government.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Uncoordinated actions can endanger civilians, undermine local governance or even push insurgents into other areas.

"For these operations to be effective, the Nigerian government must ensure close collaboration with international partners protect civilians," he added.

He stressed that while foreign military assistance may provide short-term relief, Nigeria must prioritise strengthening its internal security architecture.

According to him, lasting peace will depend more on effective governance, strong security institutions and sustained engagement with local communities rather than external military interventions alone.