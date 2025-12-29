West Africa: Liberia to Launch National 'Dugbor' Arts, Culture and Peace Festival On New Year's Day

Monrovia — The Office of the Arts and Culture Ambassador has announced the official launch of the National "Dugbor" Arts, Cultural and Peace Festival, a major national initiative aimed at promoting peace, cultural identity, tourism, and social cohesion through Liberia's rich artistic heritage.

The launch is scheduled for January 1, 2025, at the Providence Island Palaver Hut, beginning with a conference from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by cultural performances and artistic showcases from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event is being organized in collaboration with national cultural stakeholders, including the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), writers, musicians, singers, visual artists, and other creative professionals. Both the conference and the cultural festival are open to the public and are expected to attract a large and diverse audience.

According to a release from the organizers, "The National Dugbor Cultural Peace Festival is a unifying national initiative designed to promote peace, cultural identity, tourism development, and social cohesion through Liberia's rich artistic and cultural heritage."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A major highlight of the conference will be a panel discussion on Cultural Preservation, where participants will examine strategies for safeguarding and promoting Liberian arts and traditions. The discussion will cover a wide range of issues related to the growth and sustainability of the creative sector under the leadership of Arts and Culture Ambassador Kekural Kamara.

The timing of the festival coincides with a renewed national appreciation for Liberian culture and the recent launch of the Liberia National Tourism Authority, signaling a growing recognition of culture as a driver of national development.

Expected to attend the conference is LNTA Director General, Ms. Princess Eva Cooper, who was recently appointed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. to head the newly constituted authority. Ms. Cooper is expected to share her vision for promoting Liberian arts and culture and explain how the creative sector can support tourism growth and the broader success of the LNTA.

Organizers say the forum will provide Ms. Cooper with an opportunity to outline her aspirations for the tourism sector and engage directly with artists and cultural practitioners whose work forms the backbone of Liberia's cultural identity.

In recent years, Liberia's creative landscape has witnessed a notable resurgence. Once dominated by foreign content, local radio airwaves now feature increased rotation of Liberian music, while writers are producing more works that reflect Liberian experiences at home and abroad. This renewed momentum is also evident in visual arts, performance, and cultural expression across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Entertainment Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Liberian writers attending the conference are also expected to propose pathways for integrating local literary works into school curricula, as part of broader efforts to preserve national heritage and inspire younger generations.

Meanwhile, cultural diplomacy continues to gain traction. Last week, a delegation from the Liberia National Cultural Ambassadors Inc. of the Diaspora (USA) paid a courtesy visit to President Boakai at the Executive Mansion. The delegation included two celebrated cultural figures of the 1980s--Ma Gamai, of the iconic "Malawala Balawala" show, and Ma Saybah, known for her role as Flomo's head wife in the popular "Flomo Show" aired on ELTV Channel 6.

Organizers say the National Dugbor Arts, Cultural and Peace Festival represents a defining moment for Liberia, as the country embraces its cultural renaissance and positions the arts as a cornerstone of peace-building, tourism, and national unity.