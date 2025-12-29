Liberia: 21-Year-Old Student Drowns in Ganta's Jackie Pool

Ganta, Nimba County — A 21-year-old senior student at John Wesley Pearson High School got drowned on Friday, December 26, 2025 in the Jackie Pool in Ganta City, Nimba County.

According to a medical doctor at Ganta United Methodist Hospital, Praising Womyon, the victim, met his untimely death around 4 p.m. while swimming with two friends at the popular Jackie Pool and Guest House, a recreational spot that has drawn crowds amid Ganta's sweltering heat.

Eyewitnesses told FrontPage Africa (FPA) that Womyon and one friend were bathing in the pool while the other stood watched on the edge. Tragically, Womyon was seen repeatedly getting out of the water and re-entering, showing signs of struggle before he vanished beneath the surface.

Despite frantic efforts by his friends and bystanders, he could not be saved in time.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This incident marks the fourth known deaths at the Jackie Pool and Guest House since the facility opened in Ganta, a bustling border city often called Liberia's "commercial capital" for its vibrant markets and cross-border trade with Guinea.

Previous victims include an employee of ArcelorMittal Liberia and Henry Flomo, the Communications Director for Liberia's National Elections Commission(NEC), both of whom, died at the guest house. One, including Womyon, have perished in the pool itself.

The site's allure a rare oasis of cool water in Nimba County's tropical climate has turned deadly without proper safeguards.

A History of Pool Perils in Ganta

Ganta's pool boom stems from a dire need for local recreation. Just a few years ago, with no facilities available in Ganta , Nimba County, residents risked the hazardous journey across the border to Guinea's pools. That desperation claimed at least one Liberian life in a drowning incident, sparking widespread panic among Ganta's business community and prompting entrepreneurs to invest in homegrown alternatives.

Today, several pools dot the city, catering to families, students and workers seeking relief from the dusty streets and relentless sun. Yet, reports indicate none employ trained lifeguards or enforce basic safety protocols, such as depth markers, non-slip surfaces, or restrictions on strong swimmers venturing into deep ends.

"People come here to relax after church and during holidays, but without guards, it's a gamble," said one local vendor near the Jackie Pool, who witnessed the chaos on Christmas.

Community leaders are now calling for urgent regulations, including mandatory life-saving equipment and certified personnel, to prevent further tragedies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Broader Safety Concerns Loom Over Ganta's Growth

As Ganta cements its status as one of rural Liberia's fastest-growing cities fueled by mining investments, agriculture, and trade new risks are emerging.

Amid the holiday buzz, the city faces potential disaster from widespread open air gas sales, where vendors hawk fuel in jerrycans along crowded roadsides and markets, ignoring fire hazards and spillage risks.

This defiance highlights the stalled enforcement of a key mandate from President Joseph Boakai's administration. Months ago, the government alongside Vice President Jeremiah Koung, announced strict regulations requiring proper gas stations with safety measures like underground tanks, fire extinguishers, and licensed operators. The goal: curb explosions and environmental damage plaguing Liberia's informal fuel trade.

In Ganta, however, compliance is spotty. While a few business owners have upgraded to compliant stations, most continue peddling petrol in open facilities, from roadside stalls to village outskirts.

"One spark from a cigarette or motorcycle exhaust, and we could have a massive blaze," warned a motorbike rider who frequents the area.

The lapse not only endangers lives but undermines public trust in national directives, especially as Ganta's population swells with holiday travelers.

Residents and officials urge swift action:

intensified patrols, fines for violators and public awareness campaigns. As the city hurtles toward greater prosperity, balancing growth with safety could define its future nor lead to more preventable losses like Womyon.