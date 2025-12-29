Liberia: Alcod, Ulaa Unite Push for Out-of-Country Voting As Lawmakers Signal Openness to Reviewing the Election Laws

Monrovia — Two of Liberia's most influential diaspora organizations, the All-Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship (ALCOD) and the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) have agreed to formally coordinate their advocacy for out-of-country voting (OCV), a move advocates believe could significantly advance one of the diaspora's longest-running democratic goals.

The renewed push comes amid growing engagement between diaspora leaders and key national institutions, including the National Elections Commission (NEC) and members of the Legislature, as Liberia continues to grapple with constitutional, legal, and logistical questions surrounding voting rights for diaspora Liberians.

Diaspora Leaders Reframe Strategy

Eminent Emmanuel S. Wettee, Chairman of ALCOD, and Alfred Sieh, former Chairman of ULAA's Board of Directors, are currently in Liberia as part of the Annual Diaspora Returns 2025 and have held meetings with Mr. Anthony K. Sengbe, Executive Director of NEC, as well as Mr. Erasmus Williams, Coordinator of the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs. Both leaders say the decision to unify advocacy efforts reflects lessons learned from years of fragmented engagements.

Historically, ALCOD and ULAA pursued OCV independently, often submitting parallel proposals to different administrations. Diaspora leaders now argue that a coordinated approach is essential to overcoming institutional inertia and political hesitations.

Legislative Perspective: Quioh Emphasizes Constitutionality, National Consensus, and Openness

Crucially, the diaspora push is now being met with a more nuanced legislative response. Prof. Thomas Romeo Quioh, Chairman, Committee on Elections and Inaugurations, 55th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, used a working engagement with ALCOD and ULAA to underscore both the legitimacy of diaspora appeal for OCV and the constitutional/legal/financial, and operational constraints governing electoral reforms for OCV.

In his remarks, Rep. Quioh acknowledged the growing influence of Liberians abroad and their undeniable contributions to national development through remittances, skills transfer, and political engagements. However, he cautioned that out-of-country voting cannot be implemented by executive action alone, stressing that Article 80(c) of the 1986 Constitution clearly links voting to constituency-based registration within Liberia.

Rep. Quioh argued that any sustainable solution must follow due constitutional or legal processes, potentially including amendments approved through national referendum or legislative act. He urged diaspora advocates to channel their efforts toward building public understanding at home, noting that electoral reform requires not just political will but broad national consensus.

Learning from Past Diaspora Success

Diaspora leaders point to a major precedent: the passage of the "Once a Liberian, Always a Liberian" law, which restored dual citizenship rights in July 2022. That reform, widely credited to sustained and coordinated diaspora advocacy, is cited as proof that constitutional and legislative barriers can be overcome through persistence and unity.

ALCOD and ULAA leaders say the same disciplined engagement -- combining legal arguments, public education, and legislative lobbying -- will guide the OCV campaign.

Interim Proposals Gain Attention

Beyond constitutional reform, diaspora groups have proposed practical interim measures, including the establishment of Diaspora Voter Registration Centers (DVRCs) at Liberian embassies and consulates abroad. Under the proposal, registration would occur overseas using biometric systems, while voting itself would still take place in Liberia, preserving constitutional compliance.

Advocates argue that this approach would improve voter roll integrity, reduce congestion during election cycles, and generate additional revenue through passport and documentation services, while laying groundwork for eventual full OCV.

NEC and Executive Signals

NEC officials, according to participants, have expressed openness to continued dialogue, emphasizing that any reform must protect electoral credibility and be adequately resourced. Meanwhile, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow-Nyanti, and several lawmakers have publicly reaffirmed the diaspora's importance and pledged to remain engaged on the issue. Mr. Erasmus Williams, too, has met with the NEC to discuss OCV.

A More Inclusive Path Forward

With ALCOD and ULAA now aligned -- and lawmakers like Prof. Quioh engaging the issue openly -- the push for out-of-country voting appears to be entering a more mature phase, one defined less by confrontation and more by constitutional or legal dialogue. ALCOD is inclusive of European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA) , Conference of Liberian Organizations in Southwestern United States (COLOSUS) and Liberians Advocacy for Change (LAFC).

Diaspora leaders say their goal is not to bypass Liberia's laws but to modernize its democracy in a way that reflects the realities of a global Liberian population -- and to ensure that citizenship, once earned, remains politically meaningful wherever Liberians reside.

The Saturday, December 27, 2025, meeting with Rep. Quioh was also attended by Reps. Prince K. Koimah, Anthony F. Williams, and Jeremiah G. Sokar. Other attendees include Mr. Erasmus Williams, Coordinator of the Diaspora Affairs Office, Francis M. Mensah, President, EFLA, Mrs. Comfort Keah Itoka, former President, Liberians Advocacy for Change, and Rev. Marcus Sherman, Executive, United Liberians in Ghana. A similar meeting is expected to be held with the Senate Diaspora Caucus.