Liberia: Agriculture Ministry Donates 200 Bags of Rice to the National Food Assistance Agency to Support Vulnerable Liberians

The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), under the able leadership of Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, has donated 200 bags of 25kg locally grown rice to the National Food Assistance Agency (NFAA) to support vulnerable individuals and communities in Liberia.

Making the presentation on behalf of the Minister Nuetah, Deputy Minister for Administration, Antoinette F. Dukuly, described the gesture as both a humanitarian response and a symbol of national unity.

"It's our own way of saying Merry Christmas this festive season; it is also about caring for those who are most in need," Deputy Minister Dukuly said. "At the same time, it highlights the importance of supporting local farmers by prioritizing nutritious, locally grown rice."

Receiving the donation, NFAA Director General, Boakai Sirleaf, thanked the Ministry of Agriculture for the timely intervention, noting that the rice will directly support the Agency's ongoing food assistance programs.

"We deeply appreciate this meaningful contribution from the Ministry of Agriculture," Mr. Sirleaf said. "It will strengthen our ability to reach vulnerable Liberians, including those in prisons, hospitals, and the disabled, which reflects strong collaboration among government institutions."

He further emphasized that sourcing locally produced, nutritious rice not only supports food assistance efforts but also empowers Liberian farmers and sustains the national food system.

The National Food Assistance Agency will distribute the rice in accordance with its mandate to provide food assistance and social protection to vulnerable people nationwide.

The donation aligns with the Government of Liberia's broader agenda to reduce hunger, strengthen food security, and promote coordinated action across public institutions.

The Ministry of Agriculture reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration with partners to advance national food security and nutrition goals.