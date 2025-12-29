Liberia: Monrovia Central Prison Authority Honors Jeety As Businessman's Rubber Company Hosts Christmas Party for 5,000+ Children in Margibi

Authority of the Monrovia Central Prison has honoured business tycoon Upjit Singh Sachdeva for his sustained efforts "in catering to the needs of inmates at the facility."

Mr. Sachdeva, known widely as Jeety, has for years been one of the prison's most reliable partners, undertaking numerous initiatives that promote prisoners' well-being.

In an honouring ceremony at the prison's South Beach Compound, Superintendent Roosevelt Varney expressed gratitude to Mr. Jeety for his continuous support, noting that his interventions have had significant impacts on inmates' lives.

"Mr. Jeety has been a dependable humanitarian partner whose contributions have had a meaningful and lasting impact on inmate welfare, particularly during periods of hardship," Mr. Varney said.

"The good news is that Mr. Jeety is just a call away. He has always been there for us, so we are bestowing this certificate of appreciation on him to thank him for his continued support and sustained efforts in catering to the needs of inmates at the facility," Mr. Varney added.

Mr. Sachdeva, whose support to the prison has been ongoing for about a decade, has been a reliable partner in providing regular food supplies, assorted items, and hot-cooked meals to inmates. Some of his interventions include rehabilitating the prison water system by installing poly tanks for water storage with a generator for supply during power outages, and commissioning a borehole project to address the prison's water crisis.

These supports, experts say, have been critical in addressing prisoners' needs in a system facing harsh conditions, including food shortages, overcrowding, inadequate sanitation, and poor medical care.

The Monrovia Central Prison -- the nation's largest -- has long been challenged with limited resources for basic needs, forcing it to rely heavily on external support from charities and private donors like Mr Jeety to supplement government provisions.

Mr. Jeety's food distribution programme, which began in February 2017, intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic when food insecurity affected most households during lockdowns. The programme has since become a regular feature, catering to the needs of the most vulnerable persons in society.

The United States Department of State even praised Mr. Jeety's effort in its 2021 human rights report, highlighting "his efforts in combating hunger among inmates through regular feeding programmes."

Receiving the certificate of honour on behalf of Mr. Jeety, Chandra Mohan, the General Manager of Jeety Conglomerates, noted that his boss believes every human being deserves dignity and care, regardless of their circumstances, promising Mr. Jeety's continuous support to the prison.

"His commitment to the welfare of inmates and others reflects his deep compassion for vulnerable populations in Liberia," Mr. Mohan said. "This honour makes him more resolute to continue no matter the situation. As you know, Mr. Jeety is just a call away, so do not hesitate when you need anything."

The prison authority's recognition of Mr. Jeety is just one of several honours and awards he has received for his humanitarian efforts and contributions to Liberia's socio-economic development. In 2011, former President Ellen Johnson- Sirleaf awarded him the Knight Grand Commander of the Humane Order of African Redemption, Liberia's highest honour.

Also, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity in 2022 honoured Mr. Jeety with its Alpha Award of Honour for his significant humanitarian work, diplomacy, and contributions to Liberia, acknowledging his service and commitment to mankind through initiatives like providing meals and supporting communities.

In the same year, the prestigious Golden Image Award bestowed upon Mr. Jeety its Humanitarian award for his unwavering contributions to humanity in post-conflict Liberia. The award was presented to him by President George Weah. In 2020, the Daily Observer, Liberia's oldest daily newspaper, named him Person of the Year for his humanitarian effort to combat hunger among the poor during the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The BBC and VOA followed suit with special interviews that highlighted the impacts of his humanitarian efforts.

Mr. Jeety is also the first Indian ever to serve the prestigious position of Non-Statutory Member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Liberia and Booker Washington Institute. He has also served as a member of the Board of Trustees of Cuttington University (CU) and has once been honoured with India's highest meritorious award to Non-Resident Indians, the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award, from the former President of India, Mrs Pratibha DeviSingh Patil.

The honouring programme ended with the feeding of over 3,000 persons at the Monrovia Central Prison and surrounding communities in Monrovia. The gesture, which has become a hallmark of Mr. Jeety's humanitarian interventions during major celebrations, brought relief to inmates and vulnerable populations in the capital, reinforcing his commitment to combating hunger and food insecurity among Liberia's most disadvantaged groups.

Meanwhile, Jeety Rubber and its subsidiary, Salala Rubber Corporation, have hosted a Christmas party and distributed toys, gifts and other assorted items to over 5,000 children in Cinta District as well as giving 100 motorcyclists a bag of rice each as part of the companies' annual Christmas celebrations.

The event, held in Weala and across all seven workers' camps in Salala Rubber Corporation and surrounding villages including Bypolo, Massaquoi Town and Villages Town, created a festive atmosphere for communities hosting the rubber operations.

In a joint statement, the companies noted that the celebration reflects their commitment to giving back to host communities, particularly during the provides an opportunity to give back and share joy with children and families in rural areas," the company statement said. "We believe in supporting the communities where we operate, and seeing the smiles on these children's faces makes it all worthwhile."

In addition to the children's party, the companies distributed over 100 bags of rice to motorcyclists in the area. The gesture recognised the vital role commercial motorcyclists play in providing transportation services in rural communities where road infrastructure remains limited.

Receiving the rice, the 100-plus motorcyclists expressed gratitude for the support, saying the rice would help their families during the festive period when household expenses typically increase.

Local community leaders praised Jeety Rubber and Salala Rubber Corporation for their continued engagement with host communities, noting that such initiatives strengthen the relationship between the companies and residents.

The Christmas celebration is part of a broader pattern of community support by the Jeety-owned enterprises, which have invested in education, healthcare and infrastructure development in Margibi County.