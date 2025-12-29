Liberia: Lofa Sports Steering Committee Rejects Sanctions, Demands Probe Into Kickball Violence

Monrovia — Lofa County Sports Steering Committee has broken its silence, formally rejecting the heavy fines and multi-year suspensions recently imposed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) following a chaotic kickball encounter against Grand Cape Mount County.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Committee termed the punitive measures "arbitrary" and "premature," arguing that the sanctions were handed down without a full, independent, and impartial investigation into the root causes of the post-match violence.

'Natural Justice Denied'

The controversy erupted following a homeless (0-0) draw in the ongoing National County Sports Meet (NCSM), which spiraled into a physical altercation.

Tournament organizers described the scene as a "physical onslaught" against match officials by Lofa players and staff, who were protesting what they perceived as biased officiating.

In its response, the Lofa Sports Steering Committee distanced itself from any form of violence but insisted that the Ministry's reaction ignores "natural justice."

"The imposition of penalties without due process risks eroding confidence in the country's premier county sports competition," the Committee warned, adding that the current sanctions undermine the integrity of the 2025 NCSM.

Sweeping Bans

The sanctions currently hanging over Lofa County are some of the harshest in recent tournament history:

Financial Penalty: A US$5,000 fine levied against the county. Technical Staff: Five-year bans for Head Coach Ezekiel S. Doekpa, Assistant Coach Lewis C. Dennis, and five others.Players: Three-year suspensions for 17 players, including stars Promise Thomas, Korto D. Boye, and Alane Koffa.

Management: The entire kickball management team has been barred from the sport for five years.

Allegations of Match-Fixing

However, Lofa officials contend that the MYS is only telling one side of the story.

The Committee alleged that it has received credible reports of "intimidation and unprofessional conduct" by match officials and representatives of the Liberia National Kickball Federation.

The statement further claims that technical reports and eyewitness accounts suggest match officials issued direct threats to "undermine Lofa County's chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals" claims the Committee says were validated by "questionable officiating" throughout the match.

A Call for Independent Inquiry

The Committee is now demanding that the Ministry of Youth and Sports immediately:

Halt Enforcement: Suspend all fines and bans pending a new inquiry open an Independent Probe to Institute a full-scale investigation that includes the conduct of referees and federation officials.

They called for Due Process to ensure final decisions are based on verified facts rather than unilateral reports.

"Lofa County seeks fairness, accountability, and justice not impunity," the statement read.

"Only a thorough and balanced inquiry can restore confidence in the integrity of the 2025 National County Sports Meet."

The statement was signed by Moses Kollie Garzeawu, Secretary General of the Lofa County Sports Steering Committee, and approved by Senator Momo T. Cyrus, the Committee's Chairman.