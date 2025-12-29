Mozambique/Gabon: Mozambique Claims Historic Afcon Victory - Gabon On Brink of Elimination

Gabon is facing the prospect of an early exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following a 3-2 defeat to Mozambique in their Group F clash in Agadir. This match marked a significant milestone for Mozambique, ending a 40-year wait for their first victory in the continental finals.

Gabon has now suffered defeats in both of their opening matches, while Mozambique has accrued three points, placing them level with Ivory Coast and Cameroon, who are set to meet later today. If that match concludes in a draw, Gabon will be eliminated from the tournament.

Mozambique celebrated their win with goals from Faisal Bangal, Geny Catamo, and Diogo Calila, showcasing a well-deserved victory under the leadership of 42-year-old winger Elias Pelembe. This victory represents Mozambique's first success in the Africa Cup of Nations after 17 attempts since their debut in 1986.

Despite Gabon's efforts, including goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Moucketou-Moussounda, back-to-back defeats have cast a shadow over their hopes of advancing to the Round of 16, with a daunting match against defending champions Ivory Coast looming on Wednesday.