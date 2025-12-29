Egypt/Angola: Egypt Eye 100 Percent Win Record in Afcon Group B

Following their successful progression into the knockout phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Egypt is now aiming to finish their Group B campaign with a perfect win record. The Pharaohs are set to face Angola at the Adrar Stadium on Monday evening.

Egypt secured their place in the knockout stages with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Africa on Friday, leaving them at the top of Group B with six points. South Africa currently holds second place with three points following their earlier matches.

Angola finds themselves in a precarious situation in Group B, needing a win against Egypt to maintain any hopes of advancing to the next stage of the tournament. The Palancas Negras trail South Africa by two points, while Zimbabwe sits at the bottom of the group with just a single point after two matchdays.

In the aftermath of Egypt's win against South Africa, head coach Hassan reflected on the match, particularly noting the Bafana Bafana's denied late penalty claim. He expressed his confidence in the officiating throughout the tournament.

"I have no comments on the referees' decisions. I trust the continent's and the tournament's referees, and I do not interfere in their decisions," Hassan stated. "My primary aim is to bring joy to the Egyptian people, as football serves as a source of happiness for our citizens."

He added, "I approach every match as if it were a cup final, and the strength of African football is a testament to its growing professionalism."