Nigeria: GOtv Boxing Night 34 - Ijomoni, Adeleke, Oladipupo Shine Brightly

The trio of Tobiloba "Smiling Assassin" Ijomoni, Sadiq "Happy Boy" Adeleke and Saddam "Baby Boxer" Oladipupo dominated fan conversations at GOtv Boxing Night 34Jams Festival, delivering stellar performances.

The event, held on Friday at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, saw Adeleke and Oladipupo emerge as the national champions, while Ijomoni walked away with the biggest individual honour of the night.

In the headline bout, Adeleke dethroned defending champion, Durotimi "Tiny" Agboola, to claim the national super bantamweight title after a gruelling 10-round duel. The judges returned a majority decision in his favour, rewarding a performance built on steady pressure. The victory marked Adeleke's first national title and capped a measured, mature showing on the biggest stage.

Earlier, Oladipupo announced himself as the new national lightweight champion, outclassing Imole "System" Oloyede by unanimous decision over 10 rounds. "Baby Boxer" dictated the pace of the bout and dominated exchanges to earn the points.

While the titles went to Adeleke and Oladipupo, the "Smiling Assassin" was named Best Boxer of the Night, receiving the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and a N1 million cash prize after a commanding unanimous decision victory over Segun "Odi" Gbobaniyi in their eight-round national lightweight challenge contest.

The undercard delivered a run of emphatic finishes. Emmanuel "Ability" Abimbola halted the previously unbeaten Sodiq "Smart Lion" Suleiman in the fourth round of their light welterweight bout, while Toheeb "Full Tank" Hassan recorded a fifth-round technical knockout against Ezekiel "Touch" Seun in the super bantamweight division.

International spice came courtesy of Rasheed "ID Buster" Idowu, who stopped Ghana's Nii Offei Dodoo in the fourth round of their eight-round catchweight clash.

Outside the ring, fans were treated to live music by Shoday and a comedy performance by Triclowns. The event was sponsored by GOtv, with support from MultiChoice, Renmoney, ZetaWeb, TheCable and the Lagos State Sports Commission.