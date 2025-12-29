Nigeria: Harmattan - Inadequate Landing Facilities Raise Concerns Over Air Travel Safety

In the coming days, air passengers are expected to experience flight delays and cancellations as the harmattan season sets in, reducing visibility for aircraft landings and take-offs across the country.

Leadership reports that during the harmattan period, fine dust particles in the atmosphere often create thick haze, making it difficult for pilots to see runways and other aircraft -- a situation commonly described in aviation as "flying blind".

Although the availability of Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) would significantly ease aircraft operations under such poor weather conditions, only a handful of Nigerian airports are currently equipped with functional systems.

Of the more than 26 airports in the country, only five reportedly have ILS, limiting aircraft operations during periods of reduced visibility.

The ILS is a critical ground-based radio navigation aid used to guide aircraft safely during landing in adverse weather conditions such as the annual harmattan haze. It provides precision horizontal guidance through the localiser and vertical guidance through the glide slope.

Findings show that as of 2025, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, is equipped with a functional Category III (CAT III) ILS on Runway 22.

Meanwhile, the CAT III ILS on Runway 18R at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, was decommissioned in March 2025 due to persistent system failures and subsequently replaced with a Category II (CAT II) system.

Aviation experts explain that CAT III is the most advanced ILS category, capable of guiding aircraft during near-zero visibility, while CAT II supports landings with visibility as low as 300 metres. CAT I, the basic level, requires a minimum visibility of about 800 metres.

They noted that flying during the harmattan season in Nigerian airspace is often challenging because pilots may be unable to see clearly enough to navigate and land safely -- a situation that frequently leads to flight delays and cancellations.

Speaking on the development, a former Chief Pilot of the defunct ADC Airlines, Capt. Mohammed Gbadamasi, said a significant number of Nigeria's more than 26 airports still struggle with inadequate landing aids during periods of poor weather.

Capt. Gbadamasi further stated that the installation and serviceability of even the basic CAT II ILS remain problematic, questioning the seriousness of the country's commitment to aviation development.

"As of late December 2025, the status of ILS at Nigerian airports remains a mix of ongoing upgrades and recent operational setbacks. While major international hubs have advanced systems, a significant portion of the country's 26-plus airports still struggle with inadequate landing aids during poor weather conditions.

"At the Lagos International Airport, the Category III (CAT III) ILS on Runway 18R was decommissioned in March 2025 due to persistent failures. It has since been replaced with a new Normack Category II ILS/DME to ensure higher reliability. The CAT III ILS is currently operational, though it has faced maintenance challenges.

"Recent approvals in December 2025 include the installation of an Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) to further enhance ground safety," he said.

According to him, Kano and Port Harcourt airports were fully certified for international operations in December 2025, confirming that their navigational aids, including ILS, meet ICAO-compliant safety standards.

He added that Gateway International Airport, Ogun State, is equipped with an ILS/DME on Runway 23, which was certified as fully functional and fit for unrestricted use in September 2025.

He further disclosed that Ekiti Agro-Allied Airport commenced calibration of its landing equipment in January 2025, with full ILS installation expected by late 2025, following the commencement of commercial flight operations on 10 December 2025.

On his part, an aviation security expert, Capt. John Ojikutu (rtd), questioned whether the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is effectively carrying out its oversight responsibilities.

According to Ojikutu, there are clear regulations governing the periodic maintenance of aviation infrastructure under the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig CARs), which apply to both government and private operators and are enforced by the NCAA.

"It is not the government's job but the responsibility of the government agencies and those in their management and administration. There are regulations for the periodic maintenance of all these services in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations for the compliance of government and private operators, and the enforcement of the NCAA.

"Most of these service equipment, such as radar, runways and VOR, require yearly periodic maintenance, while others -- especially the ILS -- require maintenance twice yearly.

"The question to the operators is: are they regularly complying with the safety regulations in accordance with the Nig CARs? Is the safety regulatory authority enforcing its oversight of the regulations in line with the Nig CARs on operators and allied services?" he asked.