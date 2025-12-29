Nigeria: Marriage Builds National Cohesion, Stability - Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described marital unions as fundamental pillars of Nigeria's social strength and long-term national development.

Specifically, he observed that marriage is not merely a personal milestone but a social institution that nurtures values essential for national cohesion, stability and progress.

Shettima stated this yesterday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, where he represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the solemnisation of holy matrimony between Miss Deborah Ershima and Mr Samuel Aondoakur, son of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Reflecting on marital union as a powerful metaphor for the deep integration of lives, the vice president, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, noted that strong family unions contribute directly to long-term national development and cohesion, as he stated that the institution of marriage speaks to something deeply Nigerian and deeply human.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"There are moments in life when an event quietly writes itself into memory. Today is one of those moments. We have come together not merely to witness a wedding, but to stand at the intersection of two stories choosing to become one," he stated.

VP Shettima commended the families of the couple for raising children grounded in discipline, faith, and character, maintaining that strong families do not emerge by accident but through intentional value formation.

Stressing that successful marriages thrive on alignment, patience, and humility rather than perfection, he said that everyday choices, such as listening, forgiveness, and mutual support, are what sustain homes long after ceremonies end.

"A home is not built by vows alone. It is built by everyday choices. By the decision to return kindness for impatience. By the courage to apologise even when you feel justified. By the humility to ask for help when the road feels longer than expected. These are not weaknesses. They are the quiet strengths that keep marriages standing long after the celebration ends," he added.

The Vice President further likened the strength of Nigerian families to broader national resilience, insisting that commitment and unity at the household level reflect the country's enduring capacity to overcome challenges.

He urged parents, relatives, and society at large to support married couples with counsel and goodwill rather than undue pressure, adding that stable homes flourish in an atmosphere of understanding.

Wishing the couple a blissful marital life, the VP prayed: "Deborah and Samuel, may your home be anchored in trust and sustained by faith. May your laughter outlast your disagreements. May your unity be stronger than any season of challenge. And may the love you begin with today continue to deepen into companionship, respect, and enduring friendship."

Earlier, the SGF, Senator Akume, paid a glowing tribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his transformative leadership since he assumed office in May 2023.

The leadership of Nigeria, he said, is doing very well under President Tinubu because, noting that he is in a position to know the functions of government, "the mechanics of government and what government is since 1999.

"I have to pay a huge tribute to our President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for honouring this invitation. The quality of representation here is massive and fundamental.

"The Vice President, who, despite his hectic schedule, is here on behalf of the President. He flew all the way from Maiduguri to Makurdi. I appreciate you. I thank you. The good Lord will continue to bless you," the SGF said.

Additionally, the Governor of Benue State, Father Hyacinth Alia, commended President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their ongoing efforts to reposition the country for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The governor, who congratulated the young couple, assured them of his continued support and guidance, saying, "I hope that this young couple will add a lot of value to the growth and development of Benue State."

"We wish you well now and always. We pray that you go with God and may he be ahead of you to bless, behind you to protect you, and above you to continually shower his love and blessings upon you," he added.

Other dignitaries present at the wedding ceremony are the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev; Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo; Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha; Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, Mr Silas Agara, and members of the Benue State and National Assemblies, among other top government officials.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has moved to reconcile the political discord between the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, and Governor Hyacinth Alia, stating that what affects Benue State would also affect the North Central and Nigeria as a whole.

Tinubu stated this on Saturday during the wedding reception of Deborah and Samuel, the son of the SGF, in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State.

Represented by the Vice President, Sen Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said Akume is the longest-serving public servant in the contemporary history of Nigeria.

He said, "It is our duty to step in during the current discord between Sen Akume and Gov Alia because what affects Benue would affect the North Central and Nigeria."

He described Akume as a leader of the North Central who has demonstrated leadership, accommodation, and a great deal of kindness.

"I want to also commend the people of the state, especially the Tiv people, for voting for the Nigerian candidate in the 2023 presidential election instead of a northern or religious candidate," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, in his remarks, the father of the groom, Sen George Akume, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), thanked President Bola Tinubu for honouring his family during their moment of celebration.

Akume also commended Gov Alia for finding time out of his tight schedule to honour the invitation to witness the wedding of his son.

"I was governor of the state for twelve years, and I know what it takes; it is not easy. The governor has tried for the state. I am not saying this because he is here; he is doing well," Akume added.

He assured the couple of his continued support and prayers, enabling them to live long and see their children's children.

In his remarks, Governor Hyacinth Alia congratulated the newlywed couple and commended them for bringing joy and respect to their respective families, the state and the nation at large.

According to him, "I firmly believe that the young couple will add value to the growth and development of the state as they grow together in the fear of God."

Sen. Jack Gyado, in his speech, said God has blessed Sen. Akume with a good heart, a great family, and good leadership qualities.

"The SGF, Akume, will continue to be our political leader not because of his current position but because of his pragmatic leadership qualities," he said.

Also, the chairman of the occasion, Dr Pius Akutah, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers' Council, congratulated the couple and prayed that God would guide them as they grow in love and understanding.