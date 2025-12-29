Nigeria: Kidnappers of 28 Plateau Travellers Insist On N1.5m Ransom Per Victim

One week after the abduction of 28 travellers in Plateau State, their kidnappers have insisted on the payment of N1.5 million ransom for each adult victim.

The victims, comprising men, women and children, were kidnapped last Sunday at Zak community in the Bashar district of Wase local government area, while they were travelling to Sabon Layi community in the same district to attend a Maulud Nabbiy event, when their vehicle was intercepted by armed men, who took them into the bush.

Relatives of the victims said the kidnappers first contacted them on Tuesday, demanding N1.5 million per person.

The families reportedly pleaded with the abductors, explaining that they could not raise the amount.

On the same day, the chairman of Wase council, Muhammed Hamisu, disclosed that security agencies had deployed soldiers and helicopters to search for the victims.

The Plateau State Police Command also confirmed on Thursday that efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted travellers and arrest those responsible.

The command said an intelligence-driven team of detectives was immediately mobilised to the area.

However, speaking on the development on Sunday, a relative of one of the victims, Ibrahim Musa, said the kidnappers had called again, insisting that the ransom must be paid.

He said, "They called again and said they have seen helicopters flying in the bush and searching for the victims. They told us, 'We will not release them until the ransom is paid. That is all we need from you."

Our correspondent reports that relatives of the abducted travellers are still appealing to the kidnappers to release their loved ones, saying they are unable to meet the ransom demand due to their poor financial situation.