Nigeria: Yilwatda Doles Out N10m, Farm Inputs to Farmers

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has donated N10 million, seedlings and other agricultural inputs to farmers in Kanke local government area of Plateau State to boost food security.

Yilwatda revealed that the gesture aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration's efforts to increase food production and alleviate poverty.

The APC national chairman made this known on Saturday in his home, Ampang East, Kanke LGA, when he was bestowed with a traditional chieftaincy title by his kingsmen as the "Kaeh-rit", meaning "The Good Seed of Ampang East.

Our correspondent recalled recently that the Tiv nation conferred a traditional title on Professor Yilwatda over humanitarian services.

He acknowledged the footprints of President Tinubu as the president is changing the narrative of governance in Nigeria.

"I'm learning from the best leader, Asiwaju Tinubu. Mr President is one of the best politicians you can learn from, and since adopting me as his son, I've learned so much from him.

"He is teaching me, and so I'm learning. So if you see me succeeding, it's because I'm learning from the very best politician ever produced in Nigeria. So why not? I will work towards achieving what he has done, also being one of the best politicians in Nigeria", Nentawe stated.

On the issue of Governor Mutfwang's defection to APC, Professor Yilwatda expressed optimism that, "Plateau gains by having the governor, having the national chairman of the party in the state, having the National Assembly, having the House of Assembly, having local government chairmen, and having everybody in the structural governance of the party in the state under one party.

"The person who comes to APC today has an equal right with the person who has been there for a thousand years, because we do not differentiate our membership.

"Some people will claim that if you go to the party, they will say they are the original owners of the party and that they have been there for several years.

"We don't have that in APC. As the government steps in with its own supporters, we will now have one single family that will work together for the benefit of Plateau.

"The essence of the issue is that the national budget will influence it and the local government will influence it, so that all our structures, from the national level down to the local government, are structured for the benefit of the people of Plateau."