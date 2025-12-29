Cote d'Ivoire/Cameroon: Man Utd's Diallo Scores As Ivory Coast, Cameroon Serve Thriller At 2025 Afcon

29 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

 - Ivory Coast and Cameroon played to a 1-1 draw in a cracker of a fixture at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Marrakech, Morocco on Sunday night.

After a goalless first half in which both sides went hammer and tongs against each other, Amad Diallo broke the deadlock in the 51st minute in deadly fashion.

The Manchester United winger had acres of space to fire a left-footed shot past Cameroonian keeper Devis Epassy, after receiving a diagonal pass from Ghislain Konan.

The goal was a sucker punch for the Indomitable Lions who only a minute earlier had rattled the crossbar through Danny Namaso's effort inside the box.

However, their efforts were rewarded in the 56th minute when Junior Tchamadeu's volley from the right deflected off Konan to sail over Ivorian keeper Yahya Fofana.

Both teams spurned further chances to extend their lead, Odilon Kossounou producing a last-ditch block at the death to deny Bryan Mbeumo the chance to score the winner for the Cameroonians.

Both teams now boast four points from two games in Group F as Mozambique -- who beat Gabon 3-2 -- sit third with three points.

