Nigeria: Funke Akindele's 'Behind the Scenes' Crosses N1bn

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has reached another major career milestone as her latest cinema release, Behind The Scenes, has crossed the ₦1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office.

The achievement was announced by FilmOne Entertainment on Monday via its X handle, where the distributor confirmed that the film has grossed ₦1,109,463,846 since its release, cementing its place among the most commercially successful films in Nigeria's cinema history.

FilmOne described the feat as historic, noting that Behind The Scenes is now the fastest film in West Africa to surpass the ₦1 billion benchmark. The distributor also revealed that the movie recorded the highest single-day box office gross ever on Boxing Day, earning ₦129.5 million.

"Fastest film in West Africa to cross ₦1B+," FilmOne said, adding that the film also achieved "the highest single-day gross ever on Boxing Day (₦129.5M)."

The company further disclosed that the film has emerged as the highest-grossing theatrical release of 2025 so far, maintaining strong momentum several weeks after its nationwide cinema debut.

FilmOne also highlighted Akindele's continued dominance at the box office, stating that the latest success further extends her record-breaking run in Nollywood. According to the distributor, she is "the only director to cross ₦1B+ at the box office three different times" and "Nollywood's highest-grossing producer of all time."

It added that Akindele has also become "the first filmmaker to deliver three consecutive ₦1B+ films in one calendar year," a record yet to be matched in the industry.

"Thank you to everyone for the love and support so far. This win is for all of us," FilmOne stated.

Prior to crossing the ₦1 billion mark, Behind The Scenes had already set multiple records. The film grossed ₦512 million within 12 days of release, making it the highest-grossing Nollywood title of 2025 at the time.

The film held advanced screenings on December 10 and 11 before officially opening in cinemas nationwide on December 12. Within days, it crossed the ₦200 million mark and went on to post what FilmOne described as "the biggest opening weekend of 2025."

"₦512M at the box office. Highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2025. Fastest Nollywood movie to hit ₦500M. Number one film of the weekend," the distributor said in an earlier update.

Behind The Scenes explores the theme of black tax, focusing on the social and financial pressures faced by individuals supporting extended family members, a subject that has strongly resonated with cinema audiences.

The film stars Scarlet Gomez in the lead role and features an ensemble cast that includes Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo, Destiny Etiko, Tobi Bakre, Uche Montana, Uzor Arukwe, Ini Dima-Okojie, Adebowale "Mr Macaroni," Ibrahim Chatta, Kamo State, and reality TV personalities Handi and Wanni Danbaki, among others.