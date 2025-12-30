Nigeria: Presidential Cng Initiative Signs MOU to Localise Infrastructure Manufacturing

30 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh

Abuja — The Executive Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PICNG) and Electric Vehicles (EVs), Ismaeel Ahmed, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Chinese firm to enhance in-country production of some needed infrastructure in the sector.

The deal took place when Ahmed led a delegation on a five-day working visit to the factories and corporate offices of You Jie Te Environment Technology Ltd (YJT) in Chengdu and Hangzhou, China, culminating in the signing of the deal between both organisations.

YJT is a leading Chinese infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider operating within the downstream oil and gas sector, a statement from the PICNG secretariat in Abuja stated.

The partnership is focused on localising the manufacturing and assembly of critical energy infrastructure in Nigeria, including CNG dispensers, refuelling stations, and electric vehicle charging facilities.

Under the MoU, PICNG and YJT will also integrate advanced IoT solutions into Nigeria's CNG and EV ecosystem. YJT's smart monitoring technologies will complement PICNG's National Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS), enabling real-time oversight of refueling equipment, operational performance, regulatory compliance, and economic data across stations nationwide.

Speaking on the importance of the agreement, the executive chairman of PICNG, Ahmed, said the collaboration would deliver far-reaching benefits beyond infrastructure development.

"This partnership is a significant step forward in ensuring that Nigerians benefit not only from cleaner and more affordable transport energy, but also from job creation, skills transfer, and improved service reliability.

"By localising manufacturing and deploying smart monitoring technologies, we are strengthening transparency, safety, and efficiency across the CNG and EV refuelling value chain, ultimately delivering better outcomes for commuters, operators, and the broader economy," he said.

