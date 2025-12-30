Nigeria: System Operator Says Power Supply Restored After Partial Grid Collapse

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has confirmed that the national grid suffered partial disturbances on Monday, following lingering effects from the vandalism of the Lagos-Escravos-Lagos gas pipeline on December 10.

According to NISO, this incident tripped several generating units and critical 330kV transmission lines, causing widespread power disruptions across parts of the country.

The system operator noted that the Delta generation complex isolated successfully in island mode, sustaining 114 megawatts to key substations, including Oghara, Amukpe, Benin, and Efunrun.

It also said swift action from the National Control Centre in Osogbo, Osun State, restored full supply nationwide, with investigations ongoing to prevent future occurrences.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

NISO said investigations into the cause and sequence of events leading to the system disturbance are currently ongoing, adding that appropriate measures shall be put in place to forestall future reoccurrence of such major system incidents.

It also reassured Nigerians of its continued commitment to proactive grid management and the application of best operational practices to ensure the stability and reliability of the National Grid

"The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) wishes to inform the general public and relevant stakeholders that the National Grid experienced a system disturbance at 14:01 hours on Monday, 29 December 2025 that led to a partial collapse.

"It would be recalled that the Lagos-Escravos-Lagos gas pipeline was vandalized on 10 December 2025 which led to the shortage in power generation in the country. This has further led to the fragility and weakness of the national grid.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the disturbance involved the tripping of several generating units and critical 330kV transmission lines, resulting in a widespread impact on electricity supply across parts of the country.

"However, the Delta generation complex successfully operated on island mode at the 132kV sub-transmission voltage level. This enabled the continued supply of electricity to Oghara, Amukpe, Benin, and Efunrun 132kV substations, with a total generation of 114 megawatts from four units at the Delta Thermal Power Station.

"In line with established Operational Procedures, NISO promptly initiated system response measures using its dispatch and monitoring tools at the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Supply has been fully restored to all parts of the country and the system stability normalised," NISO stated.