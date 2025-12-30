Nigeria: Kidnappers Demand N500m Ransom for 5 Abducted Road Construction Workers

30 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

The abductors of five road construction workers in Kwara State have demanded N500 million ransom for their release.

LEADERSHIP reports that the workers were kidnapped on 15th December, 2025, at a construction site on Sabaja/Owa-Onire Road in the Isin local government area of the state.

At a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday, the families of the victims, led by Mr Dare Boyinbogun, said the abductors have contacted the families of the victims with the N500m ransom demand.

Boyinbogun lamented that the kidnappers have turned down further negotiations with the families and the entire community, insisting that the talks must be with the government or with no one at all.

He recalled that the gunmen stormed the site at about 11:40 a.m. on the said date and whisked away the five road construction workers.

"Since that moment, our lives have been suspended between hope and despair. These men ( victims) were not criminals. They were not adventurers. They were professionals and labourers contributing to the development of the country and Kwara State.

"They went to work that morning believing they would return home safely. Instead, their families have been thrown into anguish and despair," he lamented.

He acknowledged the efforts of the police and other security authorities, saying: "We appreciate every step taken. But we must state clearly and urgently that time is not on our side."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.