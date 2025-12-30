Nigeria: Kidnappers Demand N500m Ransom for 5 Abducted Road Construction Workers

The abductors of five road construction workers in Kwara State have demanded N500 million ransom for their release.

LEADERSHIP reports that the workers were kidnapped on 15th December, 2025, at a construction site on Sabaja/Owa-Onire Road in the Isin local government area of the state.

At a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday, the families of the victims, led by Mr Dare Boyinbogun, said the abductors have contacted the families of the victims with the N500m ransom demand.

Boyinbogun lamented that the kidnappers have turned down further negotiations with the families and the entire community, insisting that the talks must be with the government or with no one at all.

He recalled that the gunmen stormed the site at about 11:40 a.m. on the said date and whisked away the five road construction workers.

"Since that moment, our lives have been suspended between hope and despair. These men ( victims) were not criminals. They were not adventurers. They were professionals and labourers contributing to the development of the country and Kwara State.

"They went to work that morning believing they would return home safely. Instead, their families have been thrown into anguish and despair," he lamented.

He acknowledged the efforts of the police and other security authorities, saying: "We appreciate every step taken. But we must state clearly and urgently that time is not on our side."