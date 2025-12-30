Nigeria: Fish Out Attackers of Women Protesters, Kwara Governor Tells Police

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the State Police Command to fish out the attackers of some protesting women near the gate of the Government House in Ilorin, the state capital.

A video that has gone viral showed suspected thugs manhandling some women said to be protesting insecurity in parts of the state.

However, Governor AbdulRazaq, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, condemned the assault on the protesters while restating his commitment to public safety.

"Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed outrage at a footage showing some hoodlums attacking women protesters during the Christmas holiday near the under-construction Government House gate in Ilorin.

"The Governor said the assault on the protesters, whatever the circumstances, was unacceptable and should never have happened.

"Peaceful protest is a democratic right. The women are within their right to express their views.

"We, therefore, distance ourselves from the incident as it does not represent our values as a government. We call on the police to find the attackers and bring them to account," Ajakaiye said.

The statement stressed that the government was clearly not standing aloof on security matters. "Just on Saturday, December 27, the Governor personally led the passing out parade of armed forest guards whose mandate includes flushing out kidnappers and terrorists from our forests.

"This is in addition to heavy deployment of security forces, among other investment, to secure our communities."