Liberia: NPA Declares Cargo Abandoned, Owners Cry Foul Over Fees, Deadlines

MONROVIA, Liberia - The National Port Authority has sparked fresh controversy after declaring dozens of containers and loose cargo abandoned at the Freeport of Monrovia, warning owners they have just 10 days to reclaim their goods or face public auction.

In a statement issued through its Auction Committee, the NPA said the affected cargo exceeded the legally mandated 90-day clearing period and is now subject to disposal under Liberia's customs laws. Owners have been given from Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, to Friday, Jan. 16, to regularize their documents and settle required fees.

The decision, which has already triggered unease among importers and clearing agents, is grounded in Sections 1535 and 1536 of the Modernized Customs Code of 2018, part of the Liberia Revenue Code, as well as Chapter 54 of the NPA Act. The authority says the law leaves it with no discretion once cargo remains uncleared beyond the stipulated period.

"The Auction Committee hereby informs the public that the following units and loose cargoes have exceeded the 90-day clearing period and are declared abandoned," the NPA said, stressing that enforcement is mandatory.

Under the directive, affected owners must appear at the Auction Committee's office at the Freeport with proof of ownership, including delivery orders, original bills of lading, evidence of freight payment and receipts for government duties.

The financial burden, however, has drawn sharp reactions from port users. The NPA requires owners to pay US$5,000 plus APM Terminals handling charges for a 40-foot container and US$3,000 plus handling charges for a 20-foot container. Specialized containers, including out-of-gauge cargo, will attract additional costs.

Port stakeholders say the fees and short reclaim window risk crippling small and medium-sized importers already struggling with delays, high port charges and a sluggish economy. Some have accused the authority of using the law as a revenue tool rather than a regulatory safeguard.

The NPA, however, maintains that the process is lawful and unavoidable, warning that all unclaimed cargo will be auctioned once the reclaiming period expires, with proceeds handled in line with existing regulations.

As the deadline approaches, tensions are mounting at the Freeport, with affected owners scrambling to meet requirements or risk losing goods many say are worth far more than the penalties imposed.