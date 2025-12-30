Liberia: 'I Feel Happier and More Secure Under President Boakai ' - Sen. Saah Joseph

Monrovia — Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph says that he feels a greater sense of happiness, safety, and political inclusion in President Joseph Boakai's administration than previous administrations.

Josephs who revealed a strained relations with former President George Weah, said the ex-Liberian Leader "did not speak to him for more than four years of his six-year presidency," despite being chaired of the Senate's Executive Committee.

Addressing President Boakai during a public interaction in Lofa County, Senator Josephs said the direction of governance under the Unity Party-led administration have helped restore confidence and unity, particularly in Montserrado County.

"Mr. President, one thing I can talk about, I feel more happy and secure in your administration than previous administrations," Senator Josephs said.

Josephs emphasized that Boakai has governed beyond partisan lines, noting that political differences from the 2023 elections have not translated into exclusion.

"Just because we never supported you during your election, but you brought us closer," he told the Boakai, applauding him for what he described as inclusive leadership.

The Montserrado County Senator highlighted infrastructure development as a key reason for his confidence in the administration, pointing specifically to the four-lane road project leading to Bo Waterside, a vital economic and trade corridor.

"For the level of work you have done in Montserrado County, the four lanes leading to Bo Waterside, I voted for it," Josephs said. "That road will lead from Montserrado County to Bo Waterside."

He, however, praised the government's electrification efforts, describing the extension of electricity to Bentol City, the capital of Montserrado County as historic.

"First time in the history of Liberia since the civil crisis, since 50 years, it's this President that took electricity to Bentol City, the capital city of Montserrado County," he said.

He recounted a direct conversation with Boakai that prompted action. "When I went and talked to him, I said, 'Mr. President, there's no electricity in Bentol,' and he was shocked," Josephs recalled.

According to the him, Boakai immediately ordered corrective action, leading to the electrification of the city. "Today, the first time the children are seeing electricity since 50 years. They can see electricity today," he added.

He also appealed to the Boakai to extend electricity further inland to Todee. "Mr. President, I want to encourage you to get electricity to Todee. From Bentol to Todee, it's very short," he said, noting that "about 300 posts" would be required to complete the extension.

Josephs argued that peace and unity are prerequisites for citizens to freely return to and invest in their counties.

"We can now come home in our county (Lofa)," Josephs said. "You don't want to come back when there's confusion."