Ghana: 48 Engineers Regiment Wins Ghana Armed Forces 2025 Inter-Unit Drill Competition At Burma Camp in Accra.

The officers during after they emerged winners.

The 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has emerged winners of this year's Inter-unit drill competition held at the 5 Infantry Battalion Parade Square at the Burma Camp in Accra Monday

The unit accumulated 825 points to claim first place followed by the 153 Armoured Regiment with 809.33 points, 66 Artillery Regimeent in third with 797.67 points, 1 Infantry Batallion with 794.66 points, Headquarters Southern Command Camp fifth with 772 points, 5 Infantry Batallion sixth with 754 points, 2 Infantry Batallion scored 748.32 points for the seventh place and the eight place was 64 Infantry Batallion with 702.32 points.

The winners were presented with a trophy, GHS 10,000, three cartons of energy drinks, and a certificate. 153 Armoured Regiment was presented with a trophy, GHS 7,000, three cartons of energy drinks, and a certificate.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

The Third team received a trophy, GHS 5,000, three carton of energy drinks, and a certificate, and the fourth unit received GHS 2,000, four cartons of energy drinks, and a certificate.

The remaining units took home GHS 2,000, three cartons of energy drinks, and a certificate each for their participation.

The Competition, which was held to promote discipline, cohesion, and operational readiness among units under the command, showcased precision, agility, uniformity, and teamwork qualities that the GAF was widely known for.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Southern Command, Brigadier General Isaac Nicolas Paintsil,commended all units for their high level of professionalism and competitive spirit and noted that the drills were conducted in an atmosphere of peace and friendliness.

"For the past few hours, we have witnessed a keenly contested inter-unit drill competition. Officers and men of the competing units demonstrated agility, uniformity, and cohesion, truly showcasing what the proud Ghana Army is made of," he said.

He stated that discipline remains one of the most visible and defining attributes of the GAF, reflected in smart turnouts, bearing, and immaculate drills during both local and international deployments.

The GOC Commanding the Southern Command therefore, encouraged all ranks to continue to uphold and strengthen discipline through regular and competitive training programmes, describing training as "the cornerstone of readiness," which ultimately ensures victory when duty calls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the GOC, the exercises and competitions have significantly enhanced the operational preparedness of officers and men, bringing out the best in all ranks.

He expressed hope that such competitions and training exercises would be sustained in the years ahead to ensure that the Army remains fully prepared during peacetime and not found wanting when called upon.