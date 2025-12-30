The federal government has been dragged before a High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the January 1, 2026, planned take-off of the new tax laws.

The plaintiffs in the suit, Incorporated Trustees of African Initiative for Abuse Public Trustees, were praying the court for an order to stop the planned implementation of the laws pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

Respondents in the suit were the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation and the President of the Senate

Other defendants awee the Speaker of the House of Representatives and National Assembly Management.

In a Motion Exparte before the court, the plaintiffs were seeking an order of interim injunction pending restraning the federal government from going ahead with the implementation of the new laws pending the

hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The plaintiffs further prayed for an order directing accelerated hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The Court has, however, fixed January 5, 2026, for ruling on the Exparte Motion.