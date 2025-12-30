Liberia: LRA Announces Record U.S.$818 Million, Beating 2025 Revenue Target

MONROVIA -- The Liberia Revenue Authority on Monday announced it had collected a record US$818 million in domestic revenue in 2025, surpassing the national target and marking the highest revenue performance in the country's history as the government pushes to strengthen fiscal self-reliance.

The collection exceeds the approved revenue target of US$804.6 million by US$13.4 million, with the surplus expected to rise to at least US$20 million by the close of the year and following final consolidation in March 2026, as required by law, according to LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah.

Speaking at a press briefing in Monrovia, Jallah said the milestone reflects steady gains in domestic resource mobilization at a time when Liberia faces tightening fiscal space and growing demands on public finances.

"This is not merely a statistical achievement," Jallah said. "It is evidence of improved systems, stronger compliance, and growing public confidence in the revenue administration."

The 2025 outturn represents a sharp improvement over US$699 million collected in 2024, an increase of more than US$119 million, and marks the second consecutive year the authority has exceeded its annual revenue target. Officials said the performance underscores strengthening institutional discipline within the LRA and the payoff from reforms aimed at curbing leakages and improving efficiency.

Since its establishment, the LRA has pursued reforms focused on modernizing tax and customs administration, enhancing transparency, and strengthening accountability. Those efforts have intensified in recent years, with increased emphasis on automation, compliance enforcement, and integrity across the revenue value chain.

Jallah acknowledged that the record performance was achieved despite financial, logistical, and human-resource constraints, crediting the commitment of LRA staff and cooperation from other government entities, including customs units, port authorities, and line ministries.

Domestic revenue mobilization has become a central pillar of the government's economic strategy as Liberia seeks to reduce reliance on external aid and borrowing amid global economic uncertainty. Officials say stronger local revenue performance is critical to sustaining public services and development programs.

Looking ahead, the government has set a US$1.176 billion domestic revenue target for fiscal year 2026, an ambitious goal that will test the durability of current reforms. Jallah said the LRA plans to deepen digital transformation, expand automation, deploy data-driven compliance systems, and further modernize taxpayer services to support the target.

Preparations are also underway for the introduction of Value Added Tax, alongside intensified taxpayer education and outreach aimed at bringing more participants from the informal sector into the tax system. Officials say broadening the tax base is essential to easing pressure on compliant taxpayers and ensuring sustainable growth.

Jallah called for continued government support for the authority and thanked taxpayers for their compliance, pledging fairness and transparency in tax administration, particularly as households and businesses navigate ongoing economic pressures.

"As Liberia pursues more ambitious fiscal goals," he said, "continued partnership among public institutions, the private sector, and citizens will be decisive in translating these gains into lasting national development."