Liberia: Ministry of Health Dedicates Refurbished Soniwein Clinic to Serve Over 18,000 Inhabitants

The Ministry of Health (MOH) dedicated the refurbished Soniwein Clinic in Central Monrovia on Saturday, December 27, 2025. The facility, now poised to serve more than 18,000 residents, stands as the government's commitment to prioritizing public health and community well-being.

The Soniwein Clinic's refurbishment was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Ni-Kweeta Contractors Inc., which was responsible for the renovation, and the generous support of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Their partnership contributed not only to the physical overhaul of the clinic but also to equipping it with essential medical tools and supplies.

During the dedication ceremony, Dr. Catherine T. Cooper, Liberia's Chief Medical Officer, underscored the renovation's critical importance to Central Monrovia and its neighboring communities.

She highlighted the government's empowerment of the Ministry of Health--not merely to provide services but to improve their quality.

"The renovation of this facility is strategic because it will serve over 18,000 inhabitants in the Central Monrovia District," Dr. Cooper stated, emphasizing the alignment of this project with the Ministry's focus on maternal and child health.

Dr. Cooper further noted the clinic's pivotal role in maternal and child healthcare, referencing the delivery of 35-50 childbirths monthly.

Dr. Jewel Tarpeh Kollie, Montserrado County Health Officer, explained that the Soniwein Clinic's renovation is within broader Ministry of Health strategies.

She spoke about the ongoing mission to decentralize and strengthen primary healthcare, particularly in densely populated districts like Soniwein. "We are committed to decentralizing quality health services," Dr. Kollie affirmed, noting that facility upgrades are not only infrastructural but are focused on saving lives, especially those of mothers and newborns.

She also announced that similar renovations are underway across Montserrado County to ensure widespread access to upgraded health services.

Madam Ellenor Sampson, the clinic's Officer in Charge, expressed gratitude for the government's cost-sharing policy that supports local health facilities.

She assured the gathered guests and community members of her commitment to maintaining the facility and highlighted how the cost-sharing scheme has made Soniwein Clinic more essential, affordable, and consistently available for the public.

Representing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Prince Nyanforh described the dedication as a celebration of partnership and resilience. The Church's contributions included life-saving equipment for mothers and newborns: an ultrasound machine, fetal dopplers, three new delivery beds, six delivery sets, infant resuscitators, and infant scales.

For diagnostic and treatment capabilities, the Church donated a GeneXpert machine (for rapid tuberculosis detection), an EKG machine, urinalysis machine, hemoglobin analyzer, glucometer, and microscope. Additionally, four new hospital beds with mattresses, multiple blood pressure monitors (with pediatric cuffs), and sterilizing equipment were provided to safeguard patient care and infection control.

John Maimafolo Moore of Ni-Kweeta Contractors Inc. valued the entire project at over $200,000 USD, including renovations and medical supplies. The upgrades encompassed roofing, electrical rewiring, plumbing, solar power installation, water stations, brand-new tile flooring, and a comprehensive paint facelift.

These improvements have rendered the clinic environment dignified, clean, and conducive to quality healthcare delivery. Moore expressed the contractor's readiness to continue supporting government health facilities and thanked the Ministry of Health for their trusting partnership.

The Soniwein Health Facility, initially built in 1981 through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the leadership of the late President Samuel K. Doe, is now equipped to serve over 18,800 residents spanning 23 catchment communities. These include Rally Time, Soniwein, PHP, Johnson Street, Center Street, and the surrounding areas within Central Monrovia and Montserrado County. The clinic's refurbishment not only honors its historical roots but also promises an improved healthcare future for thousands of Liberians.