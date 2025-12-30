Somalia: Hundreds Protest in Mogadishu Against Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

Hundreds of residents took to the streets of Mogadishu to protest Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland as an independent state.

Mogadishu, Somalia — Hundreds of residents took to the streets of Mogadishu late on Thursday to protest Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland as an independent state.

The demonstration occurred at the Taleex junction in Hodan district, Banadir region, where mostly young protesters carried placards and banners expressing support for Somalia's unity and sovereignty.

Participants condemned Israel's move as interference in Somalia's internal affairs. Speaking to the media, some protesters said they were ready to defend the country's territorial integrity.

"Tonight, as Somali citizens, we are expressing our feelings and condemning the violation against our nation," one young protester said.