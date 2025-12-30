Nigeria: Disquiet As Air Peace Chair Claims Nigerian Air Fares Among World's Cheapest

"It is untrue that every fare is ₦400,000 or ₦500,000. If you check the inventory, you will still see tickets from ₦150,000. During Christmas, passengers who book ahead can still get tickets at ₦150,000," says Allen Onyema, Air Peace Chairman and CEO.

The claim by Air Peace Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, that Nigerian domestic flight fares are among the "cheapest in the world" has sparked a heated debate across social media and the aviation sector in recent days.

Mr Onyema made the remarks in an interview on Arise News on Sunday, responding to allegations that Nigerian airlines were hiking fares unfairly during the Christmas season.

"It's very painful when it's coming from agencies that are supposed to know better. Using words like 'exploitative' and 'coordinated price fixing' is very unfair to these airlines. How did you get to that conclusion?" he asked.

He said price differences between passengers on the same flight are standard in global aviation, reflecting operational realities rather than exploitation.

"It is untrue that every fare is ₦400,000 or ₦500,000. If you check the inventory, you will still see tickets from ₦150,000. During Christmas, passengers who book ahead can still get tickets at ₦150,000," Mr Onyema said.

Passengers travelling on the same flight may pay different prices based on booking timing and availability, which he described as "standard in aviation."

Mr Onyema explained that high fares are also linked to operational pressures.

"Almost 65 to 70 per cent of revenue does not go to airlines, it goes to taxes and levies. Yet airlines are blamed as if they are profiteering," he added.

Aviation expert Nura Ahmed confirmed that such pricing patterns are common in the industry.

"Differences in ticket prices on the same flight, as well as higher fares during peak travel periods, are common in global aviation. Airlines adjust prices based on demand and operating costs. What Air Peace describes aligns with standard industry pricing mechanisms, although it may appear high to passengers," he said.

Joe Abah, governance and institutional reforms expert, said high fares reflect systemic incentives beyond airline control.

"On the issue of airfares, all parties are profiting from the high fares: the government and the airlines. NCAA has the power to ensure fair market prices, but this applies only to the base fare. That is why the airlines keep the base fare low and then load up the ticket price with things like 'fuel surcharge', which the NCAA cannot regulate," he said.

Mr Abah added that agencies such as NCAA, FAAN, and NAMA are self-funded and take a percentage of airline revenues, leaving little incentive to lower fares.

He said the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) can review prices to ensure they are fair, but it cannot set them.

"Everybody benefits -- airlines, aviation agencies, and government. The only people who are not happy are the consumers," Mr Abah said.

Reacting to the issue, Michael Achimugu, director of public affairs and consumer protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), said the fare surge is largely driven by seasonal demand.

"The skyrocketing airfares are simply down to market forces -- the dynamics of demand and supply, especially during the yuletide season. December airfares have absolutely NOTHING to do with taxes. Taxes did not increase in December," he noted.

He added that fares are expected to decline in January 2026 after the peak travel period.

High Prices

Independent checks on Air Peace's official booking platform on Monday showed a wide range of fares across domestic routes. One-way economy tickets from Abuja to Lagos ranged from ₦211,600 to ₦287,800, while fares from Abuja to Enugu and Asaba were ₦335,500. Tickets from Abuja to Owerri stood at ₦287,800; fares to Port Harcourt stood at ₦240,200, and fares from Abuja to Kano ranged from ₦102,100 to ₦383,100.

For United Nigeria Airlines, routes from Lagos and Abuja to the South East and South South regions -- including Owerri, Enugu, Anambra, Port Harcourt, and Asaba -- are generally fixed at ₦350,500 for one-way economy travel between 1 December 2025 and 30 January 2026. Some routes from 1 January 2026 showed lower fares.

These figures show that while some lower-fare seats exist, many travellers face significantly higher costs during the peak festive season.

Debates

Many Nigerians reacted to Mr Onyema's remarks on social media, sharing details of both local and international fares.

Tope Fasua, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Economic Affairs, wrote on Facebook that a trip from London to Dublin cost him about £30 (around ₦60,000).

"These airlines should take it easy -- saying Nigerian airfares are cheap seems misleading," he said.

On X, another user, Akinsola Akin, recounted a flight from Gatwick, London, to Glasgow on EasyJet, which cost £37 (around ₦72,000) for a one-hour, 30-minute journey. "Nigerians are being overcharged," he wrote.

Dipo Awojide said he flew from Birmingham to Scotland for about £180, while travel between London and Manchester cost less than £200.

These accounts contrasted sharply with domestic fares during the festive season, which often range from ₦300,000 to over ₦500,000 for one-hour flights.

While Mr Onyema highlighted the availability of lower fare tickets and operational challenges, many Nigerians continue to report unaffordable fares during peak travel, amid calls for greater transparency, competition, and policy clarity in Nigeria's domestic aviation sector.