Gambia: Darboe Says Religious Heritage of Tolerance Remains Gambia's Strength

Lawyer A.N.M. Ousainu Darboe, secretary general and leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has reaffirmed that The Gambia takes pride in its religious diversity and long-standing tradition of peaceful and harmonious coexistence.

"Ours is a nation of faiths. We take pride in our religious diversity and our long-standing tradition of peaceful and harmonious coexistence. Virtually every Gambian family includes both Christians and Muslims, and this shared heritage of tolerance remains one of our greatest national strengths," he said in his Christmas message.

"Christmas is a season that calls us to reflection. It reminds us of the enduring values of love, compassion, humility, and service to others. It is a time when families gather, communities reconnect, and we are encouraged to look beyond ourselves to care for the vulnerable, the elderly, the sick, and those facing hardship," he added.

These values, he noted, have always defined Gambians as a people, and they must continue to guide us as a nation.

"As we reflect on the year now drawing to a close, we do so with a deep sense of discontent and disappointment."

"2025 marked our nation's Diamond Jubilee, yet regrettably, no determined effort was made to transition The Gambia away from autocratic tendencies. No progress was achieved toward a new constitutional order, nor were there meaningful gains in good governance," he continued.

However, he concluded that in a world grappling with economic uncertainty, climate shocks, and geopolitical instability, The Gambia has continued to stagnate, without confidence and without purpose.

He noted that rampant corruption, the high cost of living, and poorly performing public institutions remain the daily reality for the majority of Gambians.

On the political front, he said that a UDP government will pursue a different path by investing heavily in housing, healthcare, education, infrastructure and key growth sectors.

"We will invest heavily in housing, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and key growth sectors as part of a comprehensive vision to build a resilient, inclusive, and opportunity-rich Gambia."

He said: "as leader of the opposition, I am acutely aware that development must be pursued responsibly and sustainably. We must protect our natural environment while advancing projects essential to national progress."

He noted that development and environmental stewardship are not opposing forces, adding that they must go hand in hand, and that "a UDP government will ensure that they do."

"To our farmers, fisherfolk, public servants, healthcare workers, educators, police officers, entrepreneurs, and private-sector partners, I say thank you. Your dedication, resilience, and daily contributions form the backbone of our nation," he said "To our diaspora, your continued support, advocacy, and investment remain invaluable. You are, and will always be, an integral part of the Gambian family."

Darboe further assured that a UDP government will be firmly committed to creating opportunities through quality education, skills training, entrepreneurship, and meaningful employment, so that Gambian youths can thrive at home and are not forced to risk their lives on the 'backway'.

"As we look ahead to 2026, we do so with optimism and resolve. The UDP hopes that the New Year will bring peace to our sub-region, particularly in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo," he expressed.

On the home front, he said that they expect the government to prioritize productive investments, meaningful reforms, and a serious focus on improving the quality of life for all Gambians.

In his Christmas message, Darboe said: "We celebrate the joy and sacred meaning of Christmas, and as we prepare to welcome a New Year filled with the promise of better days, I extend my warmest greetings to every Gambian."