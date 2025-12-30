Gambia: Govt Launches Search for Missing Vessel With Gambians Onboard

The Government of The Gambia has expressed deep concern over reports of a missing vessel suspected to have departed from the North Bank Region on 17 November 2025 with Gambian citizens onboard.

In an official statement issued on 26 December 2025, the Government said relevant authorities, working closely with partner agencies, have begun efforts to verify the reports and establish the facts surrounding the incident. The immediate priority, according to the statement, is to determine the vessel's location and ensure the safety and welfare of all those believed to be onboard.

The Government acknowledges the growing anxiety among affected families and the wider public, assuring that all available national resources are being mobilised to support search and verification efforts. Authorities emphasised that the situation is being treated with urgency, given the potential risks involved.

Members of the public and the media are being urged to rely strictly on official communication channels for updates, while refraining from speculation and the spread of unverified information, which officials warned could hamper ongoing efforts and deepen the distress of families awaiting news.

Reaffirming its commitment to openness and accountability, the Government stated that it will continue to provide timely and accurate updates as more information becomes available. The authorities call for calm, cooperation, and solidarity as investigations and search efforts continue.