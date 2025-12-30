Nigeria: 4,072 Nigerian Schoolgirls Receive Free Sanitary Pads - NGO

The distribution was done across four states in Nigeria, the NGO said.

The African Immigrants Resources Centre, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), says it has distributed sanitary pads to 4,072 schoolgirls across four states in Nigeria.

The organisation's Convener, Chimezie Oji-Kalu, disclosed this in Owerri on Sunday at the conclusion of a two-day "Give A Girl A Pad" (GAGAP) campaign in Emil, Owerri-North Council Area of Imo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the pads were distributed under the organisation's GAGAP initiative.

Mrs Oji-Kalu said that the US-based NGO aimed to boost the confidence of schoolgirls and reduce school absenteeism caused by menstrual challenges.

She highlighted the organisation's efforts to reduce menstrual poverty and restore the dignity of young girls in Imo, Lagos, Rivers, and Abuja, with the grand finale held in Imo.

She called for support from the government and public-spirited individuals to sustain the initiative and expand its reach to more underserved communities.

"The following benefited in Abuja: City Royal Secondary School (400 girls), Matar Mecicodia Secondary School, Nyanya (500), Pilot Science Primary School (300), Gbagalape Village Square (150) and Radio Nigeria (32).

"In Lagos: Silver Fountain School, Egbeda (180 students); Habitation of His Glory Private School (130 students); and Light Academy (120 students).

"In Rivers: Community Secondary School, Woji (300 students), and Community Secondary School, Okporo (300 students).

"In Imo: Okpala Secondary School (150 girls); Avu Secondary School (280 girls); Egbu Girls Secondary School (300 girls); and Girl Child Initiative (300 girls)," she said.

The organisation's South-east Coordinator, Winifred Ijeaku, however, lamented that limited resources prevented the NGO from reaching girls in all states of the federation.

She called on governments at all levels and well-meaning Nigerians to support the GAGAP initiative and help restore the dignity of the girl-child in underserved communities.

Jovita Ololo of Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, advised mothers to build close bonds with their daughters.

This, she said, would help detect body changes early and provide proper guidance.

One of the beneficiaries, 14-year-old Ijeoma Nwoke, thanked the organisation for the initiative and urged her fellow girls to take their hygiene more seriously to ward off possible infections.

A highlight of the day was the presentation of an award of excellence in community service to Mrs Oji-Kalu by the Girl Child Initiative Outreach, a civil society organisation.