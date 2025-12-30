Ghana: Mr Eazi Shuts Down Accra With Detty Rave 2025, As Davido Thrills Crowd

The curtains fell on Entertainment Week Lagos (EWG) in spectacular fashion as Afro-fusion pioneer Mr Eazi hosted the 2025 edition of Detty Rave.

Serving as the official closing party for the week-long cultural celebration, the event transformed into a historic night of philanthropy, high-octane performances, and major infrastructure announcements.

Under the glow of a massive, neon-lit Choplife Griot Mask sculpture, the atmosphere was electric from the start. While the lineup was kept largely under wraps, the crowd was sent into a frenzy by a series of unannounced heavyweights taking the stage, including J Hus, Shallipopi, and King Promise.

Davido Takes the Reins

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In one of the night's most talked-about moments, Nigerian superstar Davido swapped his microphone for the turntables. Taking over DJ duties, he kept the energy at a fever pitch before inviting viral Ghanaian dancer AnanzoJ onstage.

The two shared a heartwarming reunion following Davido's well-publicized $5,000 gift to the dancer earlier this year. Their live link-up served as a testament to the cross-border camaraderie that defined the evening.

A Vision for Ghana's Entertainment Future

Beyond the music, Mr Eazi used the platform to make a significant commitment to the Ghanaian creative economy. The mogul pledged $2 million toward the construction of a new 3,000-capacity creative venue in Ghana.

Addressing the crowd and officials, Eazi made a direct appeal to the Ghana Tourism Authority, urging them to provide the necessary land to bring the project to life. He emphasized that the venue would serve as a permanent hub for artists and events, solving a long-standing infrastructure gap in the region.

Giving Back to the Fans

The spirit of "Choplife" was felt directly by the audience. Known for his generosity, Mr Eazi handed out a total of GH₵30,000 to fans throughout the night, rewarding the energy of those who stood at the forefront of the celebration.

Despite the massive scale and high-profile guest list, the event was praised for its seamless organization, a feat often difficult to achieve during the busy "Detty December" period. As the final notes rang out under the neon mask, Detty Rave 2025 cemented its status not just as a party, but as a pivotal moment for African entertainment.