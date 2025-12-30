Nigeria: Kebbi Police Confirm 8 Killed in Shanga Attacks, Launch Manhunt

29 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed that no fewer than eight persons were killed following coordinated attacks by gunmen on Kaiwa, Gelawu, and Gebbe villages in Shanga Local Government Area of the state.

The attacks, which occurred without warning, reportedly triggered widespread panic and forced many residents to flee to neighbouring communities and nearby bushes for safety.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent the spokesperson of the Kebbi State Police Command, SP Bashir Usman, said seven people died during the attacks, while another victim later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment.

He added that one injured person is currently responding to medical care.

According to Usman, security agencies have launched coordinated operations across the affected areas, with intensified patrols and surveillance aimed at preventing further attacks.

"Security agencies have sustained coordinated operations within the affected areas, while intensified patrols and surveillance are ongoing to forestall further breaches," he said, noting that additional details could not be disclosed as the operation is still ongoing.

Residents described the attacks as devastating, saying the communities had not experienced such violence in many years.

"The entire area is in shock. People are afraid to return home," a resident said.

Security operatives have since been deployed to the affected villages to restore calm, while residents have appealed to the state government to strengthen security in the area.

