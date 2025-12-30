Nigeria: NNPCL Restores Escravos-Lagos Pipeline to Full Operations

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, has announced the successful restoration of the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) in Warri, Delta State.

In a statement, the company said: "Following the unexpected explosion on December 10, 2025, we immediately activated our emergency response, deployed coordinated containment measures, and worked tirelessly with multidisciplinary teams to repair, pressure-test, and safely recommission the damaged section.

"Today, the pipeline is fully operational, reaffirming our resilience and commitment to energy security.

This achievement was made possible through the unwavering support of our host communities, the guidance of regulators, the vigilance of security agencies, and the dedication of our partners and staff.

"Together, we turned a challenging moment into a success story, restoring operations in record time while upholding the highest standards of safety and environmental stewardship.

"As we move forward, NNPC Limited remains steadfast in its pledge to protect the environment, safeguard our communities, and maintain the integrity and reliability of our assets. Thank you for your trust as we continue to power progress for Nigeria and beyond."