Nigeria: Seven Nigerian Journalists Killed in Road Accident

"This loss is not only to the families of the deceased but also to the media community and the public service in our state."

Seven Nigerian journalists on Monday died in a car crash along Biliri-Kumo road in Gombe State.

The victims were returning from the wedding ceremony of a colleague in Kaltungo when the crash occurred.

In a statement issued on Monday, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said he received the news with shock and a heavy heart, describing the incident as a painful tragedy for Gombe State.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This loss is not only to the families of the deceased but also to the media community and the public service in our state," the governor said.

Those who lost their lives include Zarah Umar, manager of News at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Gombe, and senior special assistant to the Governor in the Office of the First Lady; Manu Kwami, manager, Administration, NTA; Isa Lawan; Musa Tabra, a retired manager of News; Aminu Adamu, a senior driver; Adams Danladi of StarTimes; and Judith Kutus, an information officer with the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board.

Governor Yahaya described the deceased as committed professionals whose work contributed significantly to public information and governance in the state.

"This tragedy is deeply painful. We have lost hardworking colleagues and devoted public servants whose dedication and service will be long remembered," he said.

The governor extended his condolences to the families of the deceased, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the management and staff of the Nigerian Television Authority, and the media community within and outside Gombe State.

He also expressed concern for those injured in the crash and currently receiving medical care. They include Emmanuel Akila, NTA Government House correspondent; Steven Doddo of the NTA Marketing Department; Nina Gadal of the Ministry of Information; and Jonathan Bara, Manager, Marketing, NTA.

Mr Yahaya assured the injured of the state government's support and prayed for their speedy recovery.

"This is a dark moment for Gombe State. We mourn together and pray that God grants eternal rest to the departed and comfort to the families they have left behind," he said.

Authorities have yet to release full details of the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Road accidents are common in many parts of Nigeria and are caused by several factors such as overspeeding, drunk driving and bad tyres. The Gombe accident occurred the same day a fatal accident occurred in Ogun State, leading to the death of two people. British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in the Ogun accident but survived with injuries.