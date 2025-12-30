Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Chelle Defends Approach As Super Eagles Prioritise Goals Over Clean Sheets

As AFCON 2025 moves from group-stage spectacle to knockout tension, Chelle's balancing act between control, courage and calculation may yet define how far this Super Eagles side can go.

Head coach Eric Chelle has moved decisively to defend his methods as the Super Eagles prepare for their final Group C showdown against Uganda.

He spoke about his substitutions and his broader vision for Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations campaign, even as questions continue to swirl around the team's defensive lapses.

Nigeria arrive in Fès already qualified for the Round of 16 after back-to-back wins over Tanzania and Tunisia, but the thrilling 3-2 victory against the Carthage Eagles reopened a familiar debate: game management, late concessions, and the impact of substitutions.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Chelle made it clear that football rarely conforms to hindsight narratives.

"This is football" -- Chelle defends his calls

Criticism intensified after Nigeria conceded twice late on against Tunisia following substitutions that saw Chidera Ejuke and Moses Simon introduced, with Chidozie Awaziem added in stoppage time as the Super Eagles struggled to protect their lead.

But Chelle pushed back firmly, explaining both the tactical context and the unpredictability of in-game decisions.

"We conceded the first goal before the substitution. When you do a substitution, I try to analyse during the game what happened," Chelle said.

"Because we played a 4-4-2 diamond for this game, it means you let the fullbacks free. And so the pressure is on us; you have to protect the winger, so my choice was the best choice at this moment."

The Malian tactician emphasised that substitutions do not come with guarantees, a reality often overlooked once results are analysed.

"Sometimes you make good choices because the players come onto the pitch, score, or make an assist. Sometimes the player enters the pitch, but for many reasons, he doesn't score or assist.

"After that, everybody says the coach was not good, the choice was not good -- but this is football. We can talk about the bad and the good things, too."

Goals before clean sheets -- for now

Nigeria have now conceded in five consecutive matches across all competitions and have not kept a clean sheet since their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Benin. Yet Chelle insists perspective is essential.

Rather than fixating solely on defensive numbers, he highlighted Nigeria's attacking output, currently the best at AFCON 2025.

"If we had won 3-0, maybe for sure we missed something, but the reality is we won, we have five goals," he said.

"Like you said, we want a clean sheet, but for me I see the goal we can score."

The numbers back him up. Nigeria lead the tournament for attacking metrics: five goals scored, 12 shots on target, and an average possession of 61 per cent, the highest so far.

"In the last four competitive games, we scored between 10 and 12 goals. It is very good. For sure, we want to win, and I have to look for the best way for my team."

Rotation, debuts and fitness checks ahead of Uganda

With qualification secured, attention has shifted to squad management. Of the 28 players named in Nigeria's AFCON squad, ten are yet to feature; including Francis Uzoho, Igoh Ogbu, Cyriel Dessers, Raphael Onyedika, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Ryan Alebiosu and Tochukwu Nnadi.

Chelle confirmed he is monitoring the fitness of Stanley Nwabali and Frank Onyeka, while Victor Osimhen was assessed after picking up a knock against Tunisia.

Asked directly whether fans should expect debuts for fringe players against Uganda, Chelle remained characteristically guarded.

"Yes or no, maybe, and we will see. We have a last training session, we will prepare for this game tomorrow.

"We are focused on this game, and after this training session I will take a decision about the team, maybe the system, maybe another philosophy. So, I will think about it after the training session."

Top spot still the target

Nigeria will finish top of Group C if they avoid defeat against Uganda, regardless of the result between Tunisia and Tanzania, a scenario that offers both tactical freedom and strategic importance ahead of the knockout rounds.

For Chelle, the message is consistent: progress first, perfection later. The Super Eagles are scoring freely, learning on the job, and building depth, and while defensive polish remains a work in progress, momentum is firmly on Nigeria's side.

As AFCON 2025 moves from group-stage spectacle to knockout tension, Chelle's balancing act between control, courage and calculation may yet define how far this Super Eagles side can go.