Somalia: UN Security Council Warns Israel's Somaliland Move Risks Regional Fallout

Somaliland has its own flag (seen here) and passport, even though no country except Israel recognizes it.

New York — The United Nations Security Council on Monday warned that Israel's recognition of Somaliland could undermine Somalia's territorial integrity and destabilise the wider Horn of Africa, as all but one council member criticised the move during an emergency session.

The meeting was convened after Israel became the first country to formally recognise Somaliland, a self-proclaimed state that broke away from Somalia in 1991 but remains unrecognised by the international community.

Fourteen of the council's 15 members voiced opposition, reaffirming their support for Somalia's sovereignty and unity. The United States stopped short of direct condemnation, saying its policy on Somaliland had not changed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Somalia's ambassador to the United Nations, Abukar Dahir Osman, called on the council to reject what he described as an illegal and destabilising decision, warning it could weaken peace and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.

He also cautioned against what he said were troubling reports linking the recognition to possible plans involving the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza to northern Somalia.

"This reckless act threatens international law and regional stability," Osman told the council.

Several members echoed Somalia's position, warning that recognising breakaway regions without the consent of central governments could set a dangerous precedent beyond the Horn of Africa.

The United States acknowledged Israel's right to pursue diplomatic relations but underscored that Washington had not altered its stance.

"There has been no change in US policy regarding Somaliland," said US deputy ambassador to the United Nations Tammy Bruce.

Israel's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Jonathan Miller, defended the decision, saying it was not aimed at undermining Somalia and should not be viewed as a hostile act.

He said the recognition could open new diplomatic possibilities and did not exclude future dialogue between Somalia and Somaliland.

Somaliland declared independence after the collapse of Somalia's central government more than three decades ago, but Mogadishu has consistently rejected any recognition of the region, insisting it remains part of Somalia.