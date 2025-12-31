Somalia: Mass Protests Sweep Somalia After Israel Recognises Breakaway Somaliland

Somaliland has its own flag (seen here) and passport, even though no country except Israel recognizes it.

Israel's recognition of Somaliland has triggered nationwide protests in Somalia and urgent diplomatic talks, as the Somali government warns the move threatens its territorial integrity and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Tens of thousands of people gathered across Somalia on Tuesday to protest Israel's decision to recognise the breakaway region of Somaliland, a move condemned by more than 20 countries as an attack on Somalia's sovereignty.

The demonstrations took place as Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud travelled to Turkey for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following Israel's announcement last week.

Somalia also raised the issue at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday, warning that Israel's recognition could pose serious regional security risks.

Israel's representative rejected the criticism, calling it a double standard and pointing to the recognition of Palestine by other states. The United States said its position on Somalia remains unchanged.

Israel became the first country to recognise Somaliland last week, drawing condemnation from Turkey, Somalia and other nations. Turkey has been openly critical of Israel over the war in Gaza.

Somaliland, a territory of more than three million people in the Horn of Africa, declared independence from Somalia in 1991 during a period of conflict that left the country fragile.

Despite having its own government and currency, it had not been recognised by any country until Friday.

Nationwide protests

In the Somali capital Mogadishu, crowds gathered at the main stadium for a rally led by prominent religious figures, who condemned Israel's decision and called for unity to defend Somalia's territorial integrity.

Similar protests were reported across the country, with demonstrators chanting slogans rejecting the recognition and waving Somali flags, residents said. Video footage shared online showed large crowds in several cities.

The demonstrations marked the largest protests since Israel announced its recognition of Somaliland.

At the Mogadishu rally, traditional leader Mohamed Hassan Haad urged Somalis to oppose the move and warned against any attempt to claim Somali territory. He called on people in Somaliland to reject the recognition.

Religious scholar Sheikh Mohamud Sheikh Abulbari also condemned Israel's decision, calling it unacceptable and saying it was wrong to welcome Israel into any part of Somalia. He cited Israel's actions towards Palestinians and Muslims at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.

UN ambassadors condemn Israel's recognition of Somaliland

Diplomatic push at UN

Somalia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Abukar Dahir Osman, told the Security Council that Israel's action "not only sets a dangerous precedent but also poses a serious threat to regional and international peace and security."

Speaking in Istanbul on Tuesday, Mohamud thanked regional and international institutions that have opposed Israel's recognition of Somaliland, calling it a violation of international law, the UN Charter, the African Union's principles and established diplomatic norms.

"This sets a dangerous precedent that is contrary to the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and non-interference that underpins all international systems," he said.

Mohamud added that the move risked creating conditions that could embolden violent extremist groups, leading to wider insecurity in Somalia and the Horn of Africa, which is already under strain from armed violence, humanitarian pressures and political fragility.

Erdogan voiced strong support for Somalia's unity and territorial integrity, condemning Israel's recognition of Somaliland as "illegitimate and unacceptable." He accused Israel of attempting to drag the Horn of Africa into instability.

Israel's recognition of Somaliland 'is not an isolated initiative': expert

Turkey's role

Turkey has become one of Somalia's closest allies over the past decade, providing military training and supporting infrastructure projects. It operates a military base in Mogadishu where Somali forces are trained.

Turkey has also sent a seismic research vessel, escorted by naval ships, to survey Somalia's coastline for potential oil and gas reserves. Erdogan said Turkey plans to begin drilling operations in Somalia in 2026.

Ankara has described Israel's move as unlawful and warned it could destabilise the fragile balance in the Horn of Africa. The reasons behind Israel's decision remain unclear.

Earlier in 2025, Turkey hosted talks between Ethiopia and Somalia aimed at easing tensions triggered by a deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

In January 2024, Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland to lease land along its coastline for a naval base. In return, Ethiopia pledged to recognise Somaliland's independence, a step Somalia says violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(with newswires)