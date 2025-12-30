Nigeria: U.S. to Deport Nigerian Man Over Armed Robbery, Drug Sales

30 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has announced plans to deport a Nigerian, Ibrahim Ijaoba, over multiple criminal convictions, including armed robbery and drug sales.

ICE said in a statement on Monday that Mr Ijaoba is currently in its custody and has a final removal order.

"Ibrahim Tunde Ijaoba is a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria and a former member of the Bloods, a notoriously violent street gang," the US agency said.

ICE added that Mr Ijaoba entered the United States illegally and later accumulated several criminal convictions.

The offences listed by the US agency include aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm, assault and aggravated assault, armed robbery, obstruction, drug sales, and escaping police custody.

ICE said Mr Ijaoba remains in detention pending his deportation from the United States.

The agency did not disclose when he entered the country or when the deportation would be carried out.

ICE, under President Donald Trump, has been accused of rights abuses and violations of court orders as it ramped up efforts to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants in the US.

