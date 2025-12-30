Nigeria: 'This Isn't Fate, It's Failure', AY Blames Govt for Road Accident Involving Anthony Joshua

30 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Oyindamola Olawuyi

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY Comedian, has blamed leadership failure, poor infrastructure and weak road safety systems for the fatal road accident involving former heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, which claimed the lives of two of his friends.

AY made the remarks in a lengthy post on his verified Instagram page on Monday while reacting to the tragic incident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday morning.

Describing the incident as a reflection of how human lives are treated in the country, the entertainer wrote: "Today is a painful reminder of how cheaply lives are treated in Nigeria."

He expressed shock that a globally celebrated Nigerian figure could return home only to experience such tragedy.

"It is devastating that a Nigerian who has carried our flag with pride across the world can return home only for two of his closest associates to be met by death on our roads.

"Two precious lives gone. Friends. Brothers. People with families, dreams, and futures. This is not fate. This is failure. Failure of our road safety systems. Failure of infrastructure. Failure of leadership," AY lamented.

AY further questioned the country's priorities, asking, "How many more must die before our roads are made safe? How long will we keep celebrating excellence abroad while exposing our own people to danger at home?"

Calling the incident "traumatising and unacceptable," he argued that Nigeria urgently needed accountability.

"A country that cannot protect its people is a country in urgent need of accountability. We need safer roads, proper enforcement, emergency response systems that work, and a government that treats human life as sacred, not disposable," AY stated.

He also expressed sympathy for Anthony Joshua and the bereaved families, noting, "My heart is heavy for Anthony Joshua. My prayers are with the families of the departed and with everyone grieving this senseless loss. May their souls rest in perfect peace."

"Nigeria must do better. Lives depend on it," he added.

However, several social media users pushed back against his stance, arguing that not every tragedy should be blamed on government failure, noting that accidents occur globally.

Others, however, supported AY's position, insisting that poor road conditions, weak enforcement and inadequate emergency response systems continued to contribute to avoidable deaths on Nigerian roads.

