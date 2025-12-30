Liberia: Guinea, Liberia Move Another Step Closer

29 December 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N. Khakie

-As citizens, leaders push for JNB Unity Bridge.

Guinea and Liberia have taken another step toward deeper cross-border cooperation as Guinean authorities praised Liberian development advocate Quanuquanei Alfred Karmue and Bong County Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris for advancing a key infrastructure initiative along their shared border.

The commendation followed the completion of a community road linking Yassata, Guinea, to Liberia's Dissaï corridor, made possible by the successful transfer of road-construction equipment from Liberia into Guinea with official support from both governments.

Guinea's Minister of Pre-University Education and Literacy, Jean-Paul SEDY, described the project as a people-driven effort that reflects unity, peace, and regional partnership between the two neighboring countries.

He said the movement of heavy equipment across the border marked a historic moment, applauding border communities for taking responsibility for development and restoring social and economic ties weakened by colonial boundaries.

Speaking at the proposed site of the Joseph Nyumah Boakai (JNB) Unity Bridge in Karmue, Karmue linked the initiative to President Joseph N. Boakai's vision of regional connectivity, noting that borders should connect rather than divide neighboring peoples.

Karmue recalled years of joint advocacy between Guinean and Liberian communities and said with the road now completed on both sides, the only remaining link is a permanent bridge over the Nié River.

Representing the Liberian government, Superintendent Norris conveyed greetings from President Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung, stressing that shared history, trade, and family ties demand stronger cross-border links.

Residents of Yassata and Dissaï welcomed the road project. Still, they renewed calls for the immediate construction of the JNB Unity Bridge, which they say would transform the area into a vital economic lifeline and lasting symbol of unity between Guinea and Liberia.

