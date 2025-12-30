Liberia: Jury Risks Disbandment in Capitol Arson Trial

The jury in the ongoing Capital Building criminal trial before Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, Criminal Court "A" presiding judge, is facing possible dismissal following a prosecution motion alleging juror misconduct, a move the defense has sharply criticized as an attack on the jury's integrity.

The Prosecution, on Monday, December 29, 2025, filed a motion before the judge seeking the dismissal and disbandment of the jury due to compromise.

The prosecution's motion arises from an incident on December 22, when a juror requested a replay of a video recorded on November 10, 2024. After the footage was replayed in open court, the juror asked the prosecution witness, Reafel Wilson, to identify the defendant, Etheridge. Following the identification, the juror remarked that the individual shown in the video appeared to be a Chinese man and questioned whether the person in the footage was the same as the defendant.

The prosecution argues that this exchange, along with other questions posed during Wilson's testimony, raises serious concerns that jurors may have been consulting among themselves.

Defense lawyers forcefully rejected those claims during arguments on Monday, December 29, 2025, urging the court to deny and dismiss the motion. The defense maintained that the prosecution failed to present any concrete evidence of juror misconduct or identify any action that violated the law or the court's instructions.

According to the defense, jurors are permitted to ask clarifying questions, and such participation demonstrates attentiveness rather than impropriety. Counsel described the prosecution's allegations as "false, misleading, and unsupported by evidence," arguing that dissatisfaction with juror questions does not meet the legal requirements for the extraordinary remedy of disbanding a jury.

The defense further characterized the motion as an unwarranted attack on the integrity of the jury panel and, indirectly, on the authority of the court that empaneled and instructed the jurors. They emphasized that there is no evidence that any juror was influenced, intimidated, or interfered with during the trial.

Addressing the specific juror referenced by the prosecution, the defense argued that the questions raised were neither illegal nor prejudicial and fell squarely within the juror's duty to assess the evidence and seek clarity in the pursuit of justice.

The defense also warned that the prosecution's attempt to politicize juror inquiry is unprecedented and contrary to the principles of a fair trial, cautioning that such actions could undermine public confidence in the judicial process.

Judge Willie has not yet ruled on the motion. A decision is expected on Friday, January 2, 2026, which will determine whether the trial proceeds with the current jury or whether the panel will be disbanded.