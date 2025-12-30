Nigeria: Igoche Mark Joins Oyedeji, Diogu Families to Mourn Loved Ones

29 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By The Basketball Community

Nigeria Is mourning, following the passing of Madam Felicia Oyedeji, mother of Olumide Oyedeji, and Dr. Edward Chiedoze Diogu, father of Ike Diogu, Both Former Captains of the Nigerian National Basketball Team, the d' Tigers.

Igoche Mark, initiator of the Mark D' Ball Basketball Championship, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Oyedeji and Diogu families.

In a statement, Mark acknowledged the fragility of life, emphasizing the importance of legacy: "A poignant reminder of life's fragility and love's enduring power marked the passing of Madam Felicia Oyedeji and Dr. Edward Chiedoze Diogu, beloved parents of sports icons Olumide Oyedeji and Ike Diogu."

He praised the deceased, saying: "Madam Oyedeji, a beacon of faith and love, lived a life devoted to her family. Her legacy as a devout Christian, respected businesswoman, and loving matriarch inspires generations. Dr. Diogu, a revered community figure, instilled values and discipline that shaped Ike's remarkable basketball career."

Mark prayed for the grieving families, saying: "May God grant you strength, comfort, and peace. May memories of your loved ones bring joy, solace, and inspiration."

He added: "The passing of these remarkable individuals reminds us of the power of love, faith, and legacy. May their souls rest in peace."

